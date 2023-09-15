Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99-1
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99116
3Payback in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
4The Girl in the Eagle's TalonsKarin Smirnoff; Sarah DeathViking$37.0022
5The CircleKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$32.00-1
6The FraudZadie SmithHamish Hamilton$36.00-1
7Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95427
8Tom Clancy Weapons GradeDon BentleyG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95-1
9The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95518
10Clive Cussler Condor's FuryGraham BrownG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
3The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.952
4Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.99-
5The Coming WaveMustafa Suleyman; Michael BhaskarCrown$42.50-
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.993
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.008
8I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.999
9Becoming a MatriarchHelen KnottKnopf Canada$32.004
10The Blue Zones Secrets for Living LongerDan BuettnerNational Geographic Books$42.505

Paperback Fiction: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Things We Left BehindLucy ScoreBloom Books$28.99-
2None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.992
3The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.991
4The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.994
5The WhittiersDanielle SteelDell$13.503
6Mother-Daughter Murder NightNina SimonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
7Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.008
8Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.997
9After That Night IntlKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.995
10Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.999

Canadian Fiction: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2The CircleKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$32.00-
3Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.954
4The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.958
5A New SeasonTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$24.952
6Rage the NightDonna MorrisseyViking$24.955
7Learned by HeartEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.993
8The AccidentLinwood BarclayAnchor Canada$19.956
9The Life She HadK. L. ArmstrongSeal Books$12.99-
10I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.997

Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.954
4Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.99-
5The Age of InsecurityAstra TaylorHouse of Anansi Press$24.99-
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
7Becoming a MatriarchHelen KnottKnopf Canada$32.002
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
9DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Brothers HawthorneJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$24.991
2Hooky Volume 3Míriam Bonastre TurClarion Books$15.99-
3Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
4Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.992
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
6Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.993
7Cat on the Run in Cat of Death! (Cat on the Run #1) - from the Creator of the Bad GuysAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$9.99-
8If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.505
9We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.998
10The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.996

Self-Improvement: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.503
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.996
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.999
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.998
9The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.99-

Mystery: Sept. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99
2None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.99
3The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.99
4Payback in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$40.00
5The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.99
6Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.00
7The Girl in the Eagle's TalonsKarin Smirnoff; Sarah DeathViking$37.00
8After That Night IntlKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
9Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.99
10Long ShadowsDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$23.99

