The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Sept. 18, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.99-1
2Beautiful World, Where Are YouSally RooneyKnopf Canada$32.00-1
3The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.9913
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9996
5Forgotten in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$36.99-1
6A Slow Fire BurningPaula HawkinsDoubleday Canada$35.0022
7Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.9936
8Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99710
9Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.9553
10The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0042

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
2What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.994
3The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.002
4The Sisters of AuschwitzRoxane van IperenHarper Paperbacks$24.993
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
6This Bright FutureBobby HallSimon & Schuster$36.00-
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.957
8UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.00-
9Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.959
10Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Turn a Blind EyeJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.992
2Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.993
3Texas OutlawJames Patterson; Andrew BourelleGrand Central Publishing$12.991
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.005
5The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.994
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
7The Winemaker's WifeKristin HarmelPocket Books$12.99-
8My Hero Academia, Vol. 29Kohei HorikoshiViz Media$12.99-
9The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.007
10Fire and BloodGeorge R.R. MartinBantam$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.991
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
3Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.952
4Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.954
5The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.996
6The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.957
7Operation AngusTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$22.005
8DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.998
10The SpectacularZoe WhittallHarperCollins Canada$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
121 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.951
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.953
3Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.954
4Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.959
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.995
6The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.956
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.958
8Teachers These DaysJody Carrington; Laurie McIntoshImpress$31.102
9The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.007
10Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
2The Hawthorne LegacyJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$22.99-
3Narwhal's School of Awesomeness (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #6)Ben ClantonTundra Books$16.99-
4They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.993
5Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
6The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.996
7We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.994
8The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperFestival$13.50-
9Dog Man: Brawl of the WildDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
10Pax, Journey HomeSara Pennypacker; Jon KlassenBalzer & Bray$21.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Becoming Sugar-FreeJulie DanilukPenguin Canada$35.006
2The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.99-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.992
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
7The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.009
8The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.957
9The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.Benjamin GrahamHarper$31.005
10The Essential Oils ApothecaryEric Zielinski; Sabrina Ann ZielinskiRodale Books$24.00-

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Winemaker's WifeKristin HarmelPocket Books$12.99
2The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
3The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
4CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
5The Forest of Vanishing StarsKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99
6When the Summer Was OursRoxanne Veletzos Washington Square Press$24.99
7The Bookseller's SecretMichelle GableGraydon House Books$23.99
8Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.99
9RoyalDanielle SteelDell$11.99
10The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin$27.00

(Return to top)


