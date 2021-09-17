The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Sept. 18, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Night She Disappeared
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|-
|1
|2
|Beautiful World, Where Are You
|Sally Rooney
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|-
|1
|3
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|1
|3
|4
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|9
|6
|5
|Forgotten in Death
|J.D. Robb
|St. Martin's Press
|$36.99
|-
|1
|6
|A Slow Fire Burning
|Paula Hawkins
|Doubleday Canada
|$35.00
|2
|2
|7
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|3
|6
|8
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|7
|10
|9
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|5
|3
|10
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|4
|2
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|1
|2
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|4
|3
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|2
|4
|The Sisters of Auschwitz
|Roxane van Iperen
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|3
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|5
|6
|This Bright Future
|Bobby Hall
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.00
|-
|7
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|7
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|-
|9
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|9
|10
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|-
Paperback Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Turn a Blind Eye
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|2
|2
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|3
|Texas Outlaw
|James Patterson; Andrew Bourelle
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|1
|4
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|5
|5
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|4
|6
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|6
|7
|The Winemaker's Wife
|Kristin Harmel
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|-
|8
|My Hero Academia, Vol. 29
|Kohei Horikoshi
|Viz Media
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|7
|10
|Fire and Blood
|George R.R. Martin
|Bantam
|$12.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|3
|3
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|2
|4
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|4
|5
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|6
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|7
|7
|Operation Angus
|Terry Fallis
|McClelland & Stewart
|$22.00
|5
|8
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|9
|Dark Roads
|Chevy Stevens
|St. Martin's Press
|$24.99
|8
|10
|The Spectacular
|Zoe Whittall
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|1
|2
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|3
|3
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|4
|4
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|9
|5
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|6
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|6
|7
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|8
|8
|Teachers These Days
|Jody Carrington; Laurie McIntosh
|Impress
|$31.10
|2
|9
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|7
|10
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|-
Juvenile: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel
| Ann M. Martin; Chan Chau
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|The Hawthorne Legacy
|Jennifer Lynn Barnes
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$22.99
|-
|3
|Narwhal's School of Awesomeness (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #6)
|Ben Clanton
|Tundra Books
|$16.99
|-
|4
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|3
|5
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|6
|The Inheritance Games
|Jennifer Lynn Barnes
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$14.99
|6
|7
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|4
|8
|The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperFestival
|$13.50
|-
|9
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
|10
|Pax, Journey Home
|Sara Pennypacker; Jon Klassen
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Becoming Sugar-Free
|Julie Daniluk
|Penguin Canada
|$35.00
|6
|2
|The Everyday Hero Manifesto
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|-
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|4
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|3
|5
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|2
|6
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|7
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|9
|8
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|7
|9
|The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|5
|10
|The Essential Oils Apothecary
|Eric Zielinski; Sabrina Ann Zielinski
|Rodale Books
|$24.00
|-
Historical Fiction: Sept. 18, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Winemaker's Wife
|Kristin Harmel
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|2
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|3
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|4
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$22.99
|5
|The Forest of Vanishing Stars
|Kristin Harmel
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|6
|When the Summer Was Ours
|Roxanne Veletzos
|Washington Square Press
|$24.99
|7
|The Bookseller's Secret
|Michelle Gable
|Graydon House Books
|$23.99
|8
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|9
|Royal
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|10
|The Evening and the Morning
|Ken Follett
|Penguin
|$27.00
