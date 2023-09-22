Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9912
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99217
3Fall of Ruin and WrathJennifer L. ArmentroutBramble$36.99-1
4The Girl in the Eagle's TalonsKarin Smirnoff; Sarah DeathViking$37.0023
5Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95728
6Payback in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$40.0032
7The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95919
8RougeMona AwadHamish Hamilton$34.00-1
9The CircleKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$32.0052
10Tom Clancy Weapons GradeDon BentleyG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.9582

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99-
2Counting the CostJill Duggar; Derick Dillard; Craig BorlaseGallery Books$38.99-
3Art of HomeShea McGeeHarper Horizon$49.99-
4DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.00-
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
6Passionate Mothers, Powerful SonsCharlotte GraySimon & Schuster$39.99-
7The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.953
8The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
9Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.994
10The Blue Zones Secrets for Living LongerDan BuettnerNational Geographic Books$42.5010

Paperback Fiction: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.993
2None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.992
3The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.994
4Mother-Daughter Murder NightNina SimonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.996
5Things We Left BehindLucy ScoreBloom Books$28.991
6Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 7Mo Xiang Mo Xiang Tong Xiu; tai3_3Seven Seas Entertainment$24.99-
7The WhittiersDanielle SteelDell$13.505
8Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.007
9Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.998
1023 1/2 LiesJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$23.99-

Canadian Fiction: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2RougeMona AwadHamish Hamilton$34.00-
3The CircleKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$32.002
4Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.953
5Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.95-
6DaughterClaudia DeyDoubleday Canada$33.00-
7A New SeasonTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$24.955
8Rage the NightDonna MorrisseyViking$24.956
9The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.954
10Learned by HeartEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.997

Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.00-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3Passionate Mothers, Powerful SonsCharlotte GraySimon & Schuster$39.99-
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
5Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.994
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
7One Sunny AfternoonRowan Jette KnoxViking$24.95-
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008
10Becoming a MatriarchHelen KnottKnopf Canada$32.007

Juvenile: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.503
2The Brothers HawthorneJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$24.991
3Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.95-
4Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.994
5Divine RivalsRebecca RossWednesday Books$24.99-
6The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$15.99-
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
8Hooky Volume 3Míriam Bonastre TurClarion Books$19.992
9Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.996
10With Our Orange HeartsPhyllis Webstad; Emily KewageshigMedicine Wheel Education$10.99-

Self-Improvement: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.99-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
5The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.502
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.995
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
8The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
9The Blue Zones Secrets for Living LongerDan BuettnerNational Geographic Books$42.50-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.9910

Biography: Sept. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99
2Counting the CostJill Duggar; Derick Dillard; Craig BorlaseGallery Books$38.99
3DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.00
4The Girl Who Survived AuschwitzEti Elboim; Sara Leibovits; Esther FrumkinOne More Chapter$25.99
5American PrometheusKai Bird; Martin J. SherwinVintage$34.00
6ScattershotBernie TaupinHachette Books$40.00
7One Sunny AfternoonRowan Jette KnoxViking$24.95
8Becoming a MatriarchHelen KnottKnopf Canada$32.00
9NightElie Wiesel; Marion WieselFarrar, Straus & Giroux$16.50
10I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99

