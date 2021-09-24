 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Bestsellers

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Sept. 25, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9912
2Apples Never FallLiane MoriartyHenry Holt$35.99-1
3The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.9934
4Beautiful World, Where Are YouSally RooneyKnopf Canada$32.0022
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9947
6DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99811
8Enemy at the GatesVince Flynn; Kyle MillsAtria/Emily Bestler Books$24.99-1
9The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.00103
10Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.9977

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
2The Dressmakers of AuschwitzLucy AdlingtonHarper Paperbacks$24.99-
3The Sisters of AuschwitzRoxane van IperenHarper Paperbacks$24.994
4Guinness World Records 2022Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$34.95-
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
6A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st CenturyHeather Heying; Bret WeinsteinPortfolio$37.00-
7The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.003
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
9What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.992
10They Called Me Number OneBev SellarsTalonbooks$19.95-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Turn a Blind EyeJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.991
2Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.992
3Texas OutlawJames Patterson; Andrew BourelleGrand Central Publishing$12.993
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
5The Winemaker's WifeKristin HarmelPocket Books$12.997
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
7The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.995
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.009
9The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
10Fire and BloodGeorge R.R. MartinBantam$12.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.991
2DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.998
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
4Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.953
5Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.954
6The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.956
7The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.995
8Operation AngusTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$22.007
9August into WinterGuy VanderhaegheMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-
10The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
221 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.951
3They Called Me Number OneBev SellarsTalonbooks$19.95-
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.952
5Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.95-
6Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.953
7From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.995
8Teachers These DaysJody Carrington; Laurie McIntoshImpress$31.108
9The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.956
10Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
2They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.994
3The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperFestival$13.508
4Pax, Journey HomeSara Pennypacker; Jon KlassenBalzer & Bray$21.9910
5Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
6Narwhal's School of Awesomeness (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #6)Ben ClantonTundra Books$16.993
7Dog Man: Brawl of the WildDav PilkeyGraphix$15.999
8The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.996
9We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.997
10Absolutely Nat: Nat EnoughMaria ScrivanGraphix$16.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Becoming Sugar-FreeJulie DanilukPenguin Canada$35.001
2The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.992
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.007
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.995
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
8Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.60-
9The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.95-
10Hear YourselfPrem RawatHarperOne$33.50-

(Return to top)


Cooking: Sept. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Joshua Weissman: an Unapologetic CookbookJoshua WeissmanAlpha$39.00
2Once upon a Chef: Weeknight/WeekendJennifer SegalClarkson Potter$42.50
3Tunes and Wooden SpoonsMary Janet MacDonaldMacIntyre Purcell Publishing$27.95
4Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski; Mindy FoxHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing$39.99
5Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
6Cook Once Dinner FixCassy Joy GarciaSimon & Schuster$39.99
75 Ingredients: Quick and Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$39.99
8Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
9Sheet Pan EverythingRicardo LarriveeAppetite by Random House$30.00
10Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies