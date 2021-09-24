The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Sept. 25, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Night She Disappeared
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|1
|2
|2
|Apples Never Fall
|Liane Moriarty
|Henry Holt
|$35.99
|-
|1
|3
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|3
|4
|4
|Beautiful World, Where Are You
|Sally Rooney
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|2
|2
|5
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|4
|7
|6
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|7
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|8
|11
|8
|Enemy at the Gates
|Vince Flynn; Kyle Mills
|Atria/Emily Bestler Books
|$24.99
|-
|1
|9
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|10
|3
|10
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|7
|7
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|-
|2
|The Dressmakers of Auschwitz
|Lucy Adlington
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|-
|3
|The Sisters of Auschwitz
|Roxane van Iperen
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|4
|4
|Guinness World Records 2022
|Craig Glenday
|Guinness World Records
|$34.95
|-
|5
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|1
|6
|A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century
|Heather Heying; Bret Weinstein
|Portfolio
|$37.00
|-
|7
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|3
|8
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|5
|9
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|2
|10
|They Called Me Number One
|Bev Sellars
|Talonbooks
|$19.95
|-
Paperback Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Turn a Blind Eye
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Texas Outlaw
|James Patterson; Andrew Bourelle
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|4
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|4
|5
|The Winemaker's Wife
|Kristin Harmel
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|7
|6
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|6
|7
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|5
|8
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|9
|9
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|-
|10
|Fire and Blood
|George R.R. Martin
|Bantam
|$12.99
|10
Canadian Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|3
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|4
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|3
|5
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|4
|6
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|6
|7
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|8
|Operation Angus
|Terry Fallis
|McClelland & Stewart
|$22.00
|7
|9
|August into Winter
|Guy Vanderhaeghe
|McClelland & Stewart
|$34.95
|-
|10
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|-
|2
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|1
|3
|They Called Me Number One
|Bev Sellars
|Talonbooks
|$19.95
|-
|4
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|2
|5
|Edible and Medicinal Plants of Canada
|Andy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda Kershaw
|Lone Pine Publishing
|$29.95
|-
|6
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|3
|7
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|8
|Teachers These Days
|Jody Carrington; Laurie McIntosh
|Impress
|$31.10
|8
|9
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|6
|10
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|7
Juvenile: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel
| Ann M. Martin; Chan Chau
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|4
|3
|The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperFestival
|$13.50
|8
|4
|Pax, Journey Home
|Sara Pennypacker; Jon Klassen
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|10
|5
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|6
|Narwhal's School of Awesomeness (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #6)
|Ben Clanton
|Tundra Books
|$16.99
|3
|7
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|9
|8
|The Inheritance Games
|Jennifer Lynn Barnes
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$14.99
|6
|9
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|7
|10
|Absolutely Nat: Nat Enough
|Maria Scrivan
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Becoming Sugar-Free
|Julie Daniluk
|Penguin Canada
|$35.00
|1
|2
|The Everyday Hero Manifesto
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|2
|3
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|4
|4
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|5
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|7
|6
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|5
|7
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|6
|8
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.60
|-
|9
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|-
|10
|Hear Yourself
|Prem Rawat
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|-
Cooking: Sept. 25, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Joshua Weissman: an Unapologetic Cookbook
|Joshua Weissman
|Alpha
|$39.00
|2
|Once upon a Chef: Weeknight/Weekend
|Jennifer Segal
|Clarkson Potter
|$42.50
|3
|Tunes and Wooden Spoons
|Mary Janet MacDonald
|MacIntyre Purcell Publishing
|$27.95
|4
|Antoni: Let's Do Dinner
|Antoni Porowski; Mindy Fox
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing
|$39.99
|5
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|6
|Cook Once Dinner Fix
|Cassy Joy Garcia
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|7
|5 Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$39.99
|8
|Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
|Tieghan Gerard
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
|9
|Sheet Pan Everything
|Ricardo Larrivee
|Appetite by Random House
|$30.00
|10
|Yum and Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon Media
|$34.95
