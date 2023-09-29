Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9913
2The Last Devil to DieRichard OsmanPamela Dorman Books$39.00-1
3Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99218
4The Girl in the Eagle's TalonsKarin Smirnoff; Sarah DeathViking$37.00419
5Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95529
6Fall of Ruin and WrathJennifer L. ArmentroutBramble$36.9932
7The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95720
8WellnessNathan HillDoubleday Canada$38.00-1
9Blessing of the Lost GirlsJ. A. JanceWilliam Morrow & Company$37.00-1
10Payback in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$40.0063

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.991
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
3DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.004
4Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
5AstorAnderson Cooper; Katherine HoweHarper$41.00-
6The Art of HomeShea McGeeHarper Horizon$49.993
7Counting the CostJill Duggar; Derick Dillard; Craig BorlaseGallery Books$38.992
8Web3Alex TapscottHarper Business$43.50-
9The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.957
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00-

Paperback Fiction: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Murder in the FamilyCara HunterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
2The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.991
3None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.992
4The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.993
5Never Whistle at Night: an Indigenous Dark Fiction AnthologyShane Hawk; Theodore C., Jr. Van AlstRandom House Canada$25.00-
6Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.008
7Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99-
823 1/2 LiesJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$23.9910
9Mother-Daughter Murder NightNina SimonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.994
10Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.999

Canadian Fiction: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.954
3Rage the NightDonna MorrisseyViking$24.958
4Wild HopeJoan ThomasHarper Perennial$25.99-
5The CircleKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$32.003
6The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.959
7A New SeasonTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$24.957
8Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.955
9RougeMona AwadHamish Hamilton$34.002
10Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.001
3Web3Alex TapscottHarper Business$43.50-
4The Age of InsecurityAstra TaylorHouse of Anansi Press$24.99-
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
8Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.995
9Passionate Mothers, Powerful SonsCharlotte GraySimon & Schuster$39.993
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009

Juvenile: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.501
2Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.953
3With Our Orange HeartsPhyllis Webstad; Emily KewageshigMedicine Wheel Education$10.9910
4Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.994
5The Brothers HawthorneJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$24.992
6The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$15.996
7Every Child MattersPhyllis Webstad; Karlene HarveyMedicine Wheel Education$24.99-
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
9Divine RivalsRebecca RossWednesday Books$24.995
10Barnyard Dance!Sandra BoyntonSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$10.99-

Self-Improvement: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.991
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
4Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
5The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.996
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.997
8The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.505
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.998
10Four Thousand WeeksOliver BurkemanPenguin Canada$22.00-

Romance/Erotica: Sept. 30, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Things We Left BehindLucy ScoreBloom Books$28.99
2IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
3WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.99
4Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95
5The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$13.99
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
7It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
8Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
9Nineteen StepsMillie Bobby BrownWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
10DreamlandNicholas SparksAnchor Canada$23.00

