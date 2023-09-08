Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99115
2The Girl in the Eagle's TalonsKarin Smirnoff; Sarah DeathViking$37.00-1
3Learned by HeartEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.99-1
4Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95626
5The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95417
6HappinessDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9924
7Lion and LambJames Patterson; Duane SwierczynskiLittle Brown & Company$38.0033
8Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00519
9Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$38.0095
10The LibrarianistPatrick deWittHouse of Anansi Press$32.9989

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.951
3Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
4Becoming a MatriarchHelen KnottKnopf Canada$32.00-
5The Blue Zones Secrets for Living LongerDan BuettnerNational Geographic Books$42.50-
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
7GamblerBilly WaltersAvid Reader Press$45.003
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00-
9I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.998
10Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.006

Paperback Fiction: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.99-
2None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.991
3The WhittiersDanielle SteelDell$13.50-
4The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
5After That Night IntlKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
6The BreakawayJennifer WeinerAtria Books$26.99-
7Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.993
8Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.002
9Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.995
10Long ShadowsDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$23.99-

Canadian Fiction: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2A New SeasonTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-
3Learned by HeartEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.99-
4Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
5Rage the NightDonna MorrisseyViking$24.95-
6The AccidentLinwood BarclayAnchor Canada$19.953
7I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.994
8The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.955
9The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.996
10Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Becoming a MatriarchHelen KnottKnopf Canada$32.00-
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
421 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.0010
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
7Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.95-
8PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.995
9It Stops HereRueben George; Michael SimpsonAllen Lane$34.00-
10Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.006

Juvenile: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Brothers HawthorneJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$24.99-
2Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
3Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.992
4Big Nate: Move It or Lose It!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$16.99-
5If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.506
6The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.993
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
8We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.994
9The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.997
10Sharon, Lois and Bram's Peanut Butter and JellySharon Hampson; Lois Lillienstein; Bram Morrison; Randi Hampson; Qin LengTundra Books$21.99-

Self-Improvement: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.504
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.992
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.9910
7The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.997
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
10The Blue Zones Secrets for Living LongerDan BuettnerNational Geographic Books$42.50-

Cooking: Sept. 9, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1PrairieDan Clapson; Twyla CampbellAppetite by Random House$37.50
2Baking YesteryearB. Dylan HollisAlpha$42.00
3Magnolia Table, Volume 3Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$50.00
4Exquisite Exandria: the Official Cookbook of Critical RoleCritical Role; Liz Marsham; Jesse Szewczyk; Susan Vu; Amanda Yee; Quyen Tran; Sam RiegelRandom House Worlds$39.99
5Bernardin Complete Book of Home PreservingJudi Kingry; Lauren Devine; Sarah PageRobert Rose$29.95
6Bake It BetterMatt AdlardAlpha$42.00
7Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOSAmy PalanjianRodale Books$37.99
8Knife DropNick DiGiovanni; Gordon RamsayAlpha$47.00
95 Ingredients: Quick and Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$39.99
10Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99

