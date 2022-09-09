Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Carrie Soto Is BackTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95-1
2The Ink Black HeartRobert GalbraithMulholland Books$40.00-1
3Love on the BrainAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.0012
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99242
5The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9934
6Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.9942
7Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95714
8The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9958
9BabelR. F. KuangHarper Voyager$34.9962
10The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0095

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.951
2The Boy Who Followed His Father into AuschwitzJeremy DronfieldHarper$12.99-
3Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.003
4Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$28.505
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.959
6The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
7The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
8MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.008
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
10Valley of the BirdtailAndrew Stobo Sniderman; Douglas SandersonHarperCollins Canada$36.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.991
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
4Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
5The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.005
6November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
7The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $14.997
8The Next AccidentLisa GardnerBantam$12.99-
9The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.9910
10Angel FallsKristin HannahBallantine Books$23.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3The Witches of Moonshyne ManorBianca MaraisMira$24.99-
4HavenEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.993
5The HousekeeperJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.004
6Are You Sara?S. C. LalliHarper Avenue$24.998
7The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.997
8Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
10Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.995

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.951
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.953
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
4Valley of the BirdtailAndrew Stobo Sniderman; Douglas SandersonHarperCollins Canada$36.99-
5Making Love with the LandJoshua WhiteheadKnopf Canada$29.952
6The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.997
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardPenguin Canada$23.006
8The Art of Adam YoungAdam YoungBreakwater Books$39.95-
9An Astronaut's Guide to Life on EarthChris HadfieldVintage Canada$22.00-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

(Return to top)


Juvenile: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Final GambitJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$23.99-
2A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.991
3The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi's Secret LanguageAnn M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.99-
4The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.993
5The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$15.992
6I HopeMonique Gray Smith; Gabrielle GrimardOrca Book Publishers$21.95-
7We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.994
8Amari and the Great GameB. B. AlstonBalzer & Bray$23.99-
9The Hawthorne LegacyJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.996
10Nothing More to TellKaren M. McManusDelacorte Press$25.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.991
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.997
7All Signs Point to ParisNatasha SizloMariner Books$24.9910
8The Silva Mind Control MethodJose Silva; Philip MieleGallery Books$22.99-
9Unwinding AnxietyJudson BrewerAvery$24.99-
10When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: September 10, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $14.99
2The Secret OrphanGlynis PetersOne More Chapter$12.99
3The Librarian SpyMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$24.99
4CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
6The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.00
7Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99
8The Woman with Two ShadowsSarah JamesSourcebooks Landmark$24.99
9The Many Daughters of Afong MoyJamie FordAtria Books$24.99
10The Ways We HideKristina McMorrisSourcebooks Landmark$24.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles