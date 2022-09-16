Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.99-1
2Carrie Soto Is BackTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9512
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99443
4Desperation in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$38.99-1
5Love on the BrainAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.0033
6Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95715
7The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9955
8The Ink Black HeartRobert GalbraithMulholland Books$40.0022
9Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.9963
10The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9989

Hardcover Non-Fiction: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Daughter of AuschwitzTova Friedman; Malcolm Brabant; Ben KingsleyHanover Square Press$24.99-
2I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99-
3The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.951
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95-
5The Boy Who Followed His Father into AuschwitzJeremy DronfieldHarper$12.992
6Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.003
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$28.504
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.955
9MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.008
10Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.95-

Paperback Fiction: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.991
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
4The American Roommate ExperimentElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99-
5The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.005
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
7A Court of Silver FlamesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.00-
8November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
9The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $14.997
10The Atlas SixOlivie BlakeTom Doherty Associates$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.992
2Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
3The Witches of Moonshyne ManorBianca MaraisMira$24.993
4The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.959
5The HousekeeperJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.005
6HavenEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.994
7The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.956
8The StrangersKatherena VermettePenguin Canada$22.00-
9The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.997
10Are You Sara?S. C. LalliHarper Avenue$24.996

Canadian Non-Fiction: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.951
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95-
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.952
4Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.95-
5Making Love with the LandJoshua WhiteheadKnopf Canada$29.955
6Permanent AstonishmentTomson HighwayAnchor Canada$21.00-
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010
8From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardPenguin Canada$23.007
10The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.996

Juvenile: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi's Secret LanguageAnn M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.993
2The Final GambitJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$23.991
3Guarding the Invisible DragonsTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.99-
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.992
5The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.994
6With Our Orange HeartsPhyllis Webstad; Emily KewageshigMedicine Wheel Education$10.99-
7The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.995
8If I Were Saint Nick---By the Cat in the HatRandom HouseRandom House Books for Young Readers$12.99-
9Spy School Project XStuart GibbsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$21.99-
10The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.99-

Self-Improvement: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.991
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.996
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
7Unwinding AnxietyJudson BrewerAvery$24.009
8All Signs Point to ParisNatasha SizloMariner Books$24.997
9When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.9910
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Cooking: September 17, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Dinner in OneMelissa ClarkClarkson Potter$39.99
2Danielle Walker's Healthy in a HurryDanielle Walker; Aubrie PickTen Speed Press$47.00
3Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
4LunchboxAviva WittenbergAppetite by Random House$30.00
5Canada's Food IslandFarmers and Fishers of Prince Edward Island; Stephen Harris; Stuart HickoxFigure 1$38.95
6The Anime Chef CookbookNadine EsteroRock Point Gift & Stationery$32.99
7Feeding Littles and BeyondAli Maffucci; Megan McNamee; Judy DelawareAvery$37.00
8Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
9PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
10The Mediterranean DishSuzy KaradshehClarkson Potter$42.50

