Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.9912
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99344
3Carrie Soto Is BackTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9523
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95616
5The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9976
6Nona the NinthTamsyn MuirTor.com$38.99-1
7Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.9994
8Love on the BrainAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.0054
9The Ink Black HeartRobert GalbraithMulholland Books$40.0084
10The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.991010

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
2I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.992
3What If? 2Randall MunroeRiverhead $40.00-
4Good InsideBecky KennedyHarper Wave$35.99-
5DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95-
6The Daughter of AuschwitzTova Friedman; Malcolm Brabant; Ben KingsleyHanover Square Press$24.991
7Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.9510
8The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.953
9Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$28.507
10The Great ResetAlex JonesHot Books$44.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.991
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.005
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
6The American Roommate ExperimentElena ArmasAtria Books$24.994
7A Court of Silver FlamesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.007
8Oath of LoyaltyVince Flynn; Kyle MillsAtria/Emily Bestler Books$24.99-
9Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonAnchor Canada$28.00-
10November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.991
2The Witches of Moonshyne ManorBianca MaraisMira$24.993
3Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.952
4HavenEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.996
5A Minor ChorusBilly-Ray BelcourtHamish Hamilton$27.95-
6The Theory of CrowsDavid A. RobertsonHarper Perennial$24.99-
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.954
8The HousekeeperJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.005
9Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-
10The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.999

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
2DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95-
3Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.954
4The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.951
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.953
7Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
8Laughing with the TricksterTomson HighwayHouse of Anansi $22.99-
9SidewaysJosh O'KaneRandom House Canada$38.00-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi's Secret LanguageAnn M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
2The Final GambitJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$23.992
3Guarding the Invisible DragonsTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.993
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
5If I Were Saint Nick---By the Cat in the HatRandom HouseRandom House Books for Young Readers$12.998
6With Our Orange HeartsPhyllis Webstad; Emily KewageshigMedicine Wheel Education$10.996
7History Beginners BxsVarious ArtistsUsborne Publishing$18.50-
8The School for Good and Evil: Movie Tie-In EditionSoman ChainaniHarperCollins$12.99-
9The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden FortressMax Brallier; Douglas HolgateViking Books for Young Readers$19.99-
10The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.9910

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Good InsideBecky KennedyHarper Wave$35.99-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.992
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.996
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.995
8Set Boundaries, Find PeaceNedra Glover TawwabTarcherPerigee$35.00-
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.994
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.95-

(Return to top)


Mystery: September 24, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.99
2The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.99
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
4The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.99
5Oath of LoyaltyVince Flynn; Kyle MillsAtria/Emily Bestler Books$24.99
6Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.99
7The Ink Black HeartRobert GalbraithMulholland Books$40.00
8The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99
9Desperation in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's$38.99
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles