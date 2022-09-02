Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Love on the BrainAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.00-1
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99141
3The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9923
4Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.99-1
5The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9957
6BabelR. F. KuangHarper Voyager$34.99-1
7Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95413
8Wrong Place Wrong TimeGillian McAllisterWilliam Morrow$24.9933
9The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0094
10The ChallengeDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9962

Hardcover Non-Fiction: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-
2We Never DieMatt FraserGallery Books$36.99-
3Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
4Breaking HistoryJared KushnerBroadside Books$43.50-
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
6Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~the World of Final Fantasy XIV~ Volume IISquare EnixSquare Enix Books$65.99-
7Making Love with the LandJoshua WhiteheadKnopf Canada$29.95-
8Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~the World of Final Fantasy XIV~ Volume ISquare EnixSquare Enix Books$65.99-
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.956
10The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.504

Paperback Fiction: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.99-
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
5The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
6November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
7The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $14.99-
8Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.95-
9The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.996
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.9910

Canadian Fiction: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.994
3HavenEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.992
4The HousekeeperJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.005
5Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.993
6Fight NightMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.00-
7The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.998
8Are You Sara?S. C. LalliHarper Avenue$24.99-
9The Orphan GirlKurt PalkaMcClelland & Stewart$22.00-
10Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.959

Canadian Non-Fiction: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-
2Making Love with the LandJoshua WhiteheadKnopf Canada$29.95-
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.952
4Our Voice of FireBrandi MorinHouse of Anansi Press$22.99-
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardPenguin Canada$23.003
7The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
8For the Love of LearningKristin PhillipsSimon & Schuster$24.994
9The Skin We're InDesmond ColeAnchor Canada$19.95-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.993
2The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$15.991
3The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.992
4We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.99-
5SolitaireAlice OsemanHarperCollins Children's Books$12.996
6The Hawthorne LegacyJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.994
7It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.995
8Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.999
9Kindergarten, Here I Come!D. J. Steinberg; Mark ChambersGrosset & Dunlap$7.99-
10The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.997

Self-Improvement: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
6When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.998
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.996
8The First 90 Days, Updated and ExpandedMichael WatkinsHarvard Business Review Press$38.99-
9Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.957
10All Signs Point to ParisNatasha SizloMariner Books$24.99-

Romance/Erotica: September 3, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Love on the BrainAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.00
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
7The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central$22.99
8Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00
9All Your PerfectsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
10Love and Other WordsChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99

