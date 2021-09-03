The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of September 4, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|-
|1
|2
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|-
|1
|3
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|1
|4
|4
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|2
|5
|5
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|6
|4
|6
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|4
|6
|7
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|17
|8
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|10
|8
|9
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|7
|13
|10
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|8
|4
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|1
|2
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|2
|3
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|4
|4
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|5
|5
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|8
|6
|Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special Agents
|Susan Ottaway
|HarperElement
|$12.99
|7
|7
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|-
|8
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|9
|9
|Hero of Two Worlds
|Mike Duncan
|Public Affairs
|$38.00
|-
|10
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|10
Paperback Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|-
|2
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|5
|3
|Texas Outlaw
|James Patterson; Andrew Bourelle
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|-
|4
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|5
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|6
|Turn a Blind Eye
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|-
|7
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|6
|8
|Deliver Us from Evil
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|3
|9
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|10
|10
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|-
|2
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|8
|3
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|1
|4
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|3
|5
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|6
|Dark Roads
|Chevy Stevens
|St. Martin's Press
|$24.99
|4
|7
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|5
|8
|Every Step She Takes
|K. L. Armstrong
|Seal Books
|$11.99
|7
|9
|The Winter Wives
|Linden MacIntyre
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|10
|10
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|4
|2
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|2
|3
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|4
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|-
|5
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|3
|6
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|1
|7
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|5
|8
|Dinosaur Therapy
|James Stewart; K. Roméy
|HarperCollins
|$18.99
|-
|9
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|9
|10
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|-
Juvenile: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat Club
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|2
|3
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|3
|4
|Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|-
|5
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|4
|6
|The Inheritance Games
|Jennifer Lynn Barnes
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$14.99
|-
|7
|I Survived Graphic Novel: I Survived the Attacks of September 11th, 2001
|Lauren Tarshis; Corey Egbert
|Graphix
|$13.99
|5
|8
|The Cruel Prince
|Holly Black
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$16.99
|8
|9
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|7
|10
|The Bad Guys in Cut to the Chase
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|2
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|3
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|1
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|6
|5
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|4
|6
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|5
|7
|The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|7
|8
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|8
|9
|The Comfort Book
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|10
|10
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|-
Biography: Sept. 4, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|Dial
|$37.00
|2
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|3
|The Reckoning
|Mary L. Trump
|St. Martin's Press
|$38.50
|4
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|6
|On Hitler's Mountain
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|7
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|8
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|9
|Hitler's Stolen Children
|Ingrid von Oelhafen; Tim Tate
|Collins
|$19.99
|10
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of August 28: Fiction, Non-fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of August 21: Fiction, Non-fiction and Cooking
- Bestsellers for the week of August 14: Fiction, Non-fiction and Historical Fiction
- Bestsellers for the week of August 7: Fiction, Non-fiction and Romance/Erotica