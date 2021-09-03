 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Bestsellers

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of September 4, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.99-1
2Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.95-1
3Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.9914
4Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.9525
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9964
6People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0046
7The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99317
8Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99108
9Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95713
10The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9984

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.001
2Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.952
3What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.994
4How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.995
5UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.008
6Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special AgentsSusan OttawayHarperElement$12.997
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
8Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.009
9Hero of Two WorldsMike DuncanPublic Affairs$38.00-
10The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.9510

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
2The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.995
3Texas OutlawJames Patterson; Andrew BourelleGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
4BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.992
5A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.991
6Turn a Blind EyeJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
8Deliver Us from EvilDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.993
9The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.0010
10Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.99-
2Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.958
3Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.951
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
5The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.992
6Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.994
7Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.995
8Every Step She TakesK. L. ArmstrongSeal Books$11.997
9The Winter WivesLinden MacIntyreRandom House Canada$34.9510
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
112 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.954
2The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.952
3From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95-
5The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.003
6Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.951
7YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.005
8Dinosaur TherapyJames Stewart; K. RoméyHarperCollins$18.99-
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.959
10The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.992
3They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.993
4Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)ScholasticScholastic$19.99-
5We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.994
6The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-
7I Survived Graphic Novel: I Survived the Attacks of September 11th, 2001Lauren Tarshis; Corey EgbertGraphix$13.995
8The Cruel PrinceHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$16.998
9The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.997
10The Bad Guys in Cut to the ChaseAaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.994
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.955
7The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.Benjamin GrahamHarper$31.007
8The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.958
9The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.9910
10The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.95-

(Return to top)


Biography: Sept. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
2Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
3The ReckoningMary L. TrumpSt. Martin's Press$38.50
4From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
5Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95
6On Hitler's MountainIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow$12.99
7YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00
8Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95
9Hitler's Stolen ChildrenIngrid von Oelhafen; Tim TateCollins$19.99
10EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies