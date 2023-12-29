Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Year-End 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99
2Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
4Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00
5HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99
6The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.95
7The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95
8Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95
9The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00
10The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.00

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Year-End 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00
2The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.99
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.00
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
68 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99
7Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99
8The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.95
9The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.95
10My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00

Paperback Fiction: Year-End 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
4HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.99
5Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.95
6The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.00
7Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95
8Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.00
9Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.99
10Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99

Canadian Fiction: Year-End 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95
2Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.00
3The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.95
4The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.00
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.99
6A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.99
7The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.95
8Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.95
9The Lie MakerLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
10The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.99

Canadian Non-Fiction: Year-End 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.00
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
4The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.95
5My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00
8DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.95
9Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.00
10PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.99

