Books and events to take your mind off the fact it’s still February

Published February 14, 2019 Updated February 14, 2019 Open this photo in gallery: The Mantle of the Prophet by Roy Mottahedeh. 1 of 5 Open this photo in gallery: Ladies, Upstairs!: My Life in Politics and After by Monique Bégin. 2 of 5 Open this photo in gallery: Best Canadian Stories 2018, edited by Russell Smith. 3 of 5 Open this photo in gallery: Woozles bookstore in Halifax. 4 of 5 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Africville by Shauntay Grant. 5 of 5 Report an error