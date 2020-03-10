 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Book Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Book Review

Anne Enright thwarts expectations in the brilliant Actress, a novel of extraordinary empathy

Emily Donaldson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Irish author Anne Enright in Toronto on May 27, 2011. Her latest novel is titled Actress.

Kevin Van Paassen / The Globe and Mail

  • Actress
  • Author: Anne Enright
  • Genre: Fiction
  • Publisher: McClelland & Stewart
  • Pages: 272
Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Surely one of the most enduring stereotypes about actresses is that they are necessarily competitive with, or jealous of, their daughters, especially when the latter come of age and the vampiric siphoning of beauty and talent (where applicable) begins in earnest. That this fails to happen in Irish author Anne Enright’s new novel, which is centred around an actress-daughter relationship, is just one of the many ways the Man Booker-winning author satisfyingly thwarts expectations in this brilliant follow-up to The Green Road.

Norah and her mother, the luminous star of stage and screen Katherine O’Dell, certainly have their differences, but in most essential ways they’re devoted to one another. And as a fatherless only child, it’s Norah who will eventually become prime witness to her mother’s fall from the heights of Hollywood fame into the depths of mental illness.

Bearing witness appears to be the aim of an adult Norah’s close-to-present-day narration. Norah is a novelist, and her husband (whom she refers to, rather startlingly, as “you” throughout the novel) has been bugging her to write a book about her long-dead mother, especially now that a young journalist (“I looked at this girl quite keenly … the fit, restless little body, the flourishing intelligence that ran so close to stupidity”) has been sniffing around, looking to do the same. Later, the journalist writes to Norah to declare Katherine O’Dell a “great Irish feminist.” “She was a great piece of anguish, madness and sorrow,” is Norah’s imagined reply. “And by the way, she was not Irish at all.”

Story continues below advertisement

If Norah had a persistent sore spot with her mother, it was this: her quintessential Irishness was entirely manufactured. Née Odell in London to (loving) English thespians, Katherine became Irish during her Broadway debut, when an errant apostrophe serendipitously found its way into the programme. Next came the red dye job, the accent, the all-green wardrobe and voilà! It was, like so many things in her mother’s life, a performance, one Norah barely endured, especially in the seventies, when IRA-types began hanging out in her mother’s kitchen (“they had bad haircuts, and the narrow shoulder of men who had grown up poor”). When Katherine marched with republicans in Derry, only Norah knew the scarf she wore as a signal of class solidarity was Hermès.

One of Actress’s great delights is Norah’s recounting of Katherine’s (fictional) career, the gentle hilarity and believability of which sometimes conjures those SCTV commercials from the early eighties. Clearly enjoying herself, Enright nails, for instance, the mannered falseness of Katherine’s “lingering, luvvie curtain call” in her career-defining West End role as a feisty Irish nun working in a Normandy field hospital in A Prayer Before Morning: “that clearing of her gaze as though realising the audience had been there – oh my goodness! – all along.” (When the American film version of the play, Mulligan’s Holy War, is released, Pauline Kael will credit Katherine O’Dell’s “twinkle in the wimple” for making it “sing”.)

Decades later, Katherine’s futile attempts to stave off her career’s inevitable waning will include forays into experimental theatre (“a slow peeling of the self, hard to watch”) and TV commercials. Orson Welles was brought low by the ignominy of “We will serve no wine before its time,” Katherine O’Dell by “Sure, ’tis only butter.”

That there’s fun to be had here doesn’t stop Actress from being a novel of extraordinary emotional insight and empathy. Enright is also notably nuanced with her male characters. The men who contribute to Katherine’s undoing aren’t Harvey Weinstein types; they don’t even want sex from her. Her most toxic relationship is instead with Boyd O’Neill, a Gaelic-conversant film producer of minor stature who denies her a role in his “big Irish movie” for no reason other than the fleeting taste of power it gives him. Katherine’s studio-arranged “marriage” to her co-star at the age of 21, on the other hand, may be a sham – he’s gay, of course – but it’s not a trauma.

Their relationships with men are another source of contrast between mother and daughter: In her twenties, Norah is surprised to discover, given all the terrible reviews, how much she likes sex. (Not a little sadistically, she also finds enjoyment watching her swaggering suitors reduced to blubbering, pliable fools when exposed to her mother’s bright light.) Her marriage of thirty-plus years is a happy, even passionate one.

If there are still book clubs out there that aren’t just a cover for drinking wine, Actress would make an excellent pick – smart and deep, it’s ripe for endless discussion. And if it’s a simple sugar rush you’re after, then you’ll get that too, Enright having sprinkled sweet syntactical pleasures on virtually every page, as the previously quoted samples should demonstrate. In a career already lousy with high points, Actress is arguably her greatest performance.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies