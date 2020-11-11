 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Book Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Book Review

Two new books on Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson remind us there’s more to movies than Rotten Tomatoes scores

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

  • Title: Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas
  • Author: Glenn Kenny
  • Genre: Non-fiction
  • Publisher: Hanover Square Press
  • Pages: 400
  • Title: Paul Thomas Anderson: Masterworks
  • Author: Adam Nayman
  • Genre: Non-fiction
  • Publisher: Abrams
  • Pages: 288

It would not be fair to say that the state of contemporary film criticism has reached a crisis point. But things are not exactly footloose and fancy-free. Media organizations mainstream and alternative are disappearing, conglomerating, or treating arts coverage as a nice-to-have luxury. And those of us who are currently defying the odds are now faced with a beat that is itself undergoing an existential reckoning. We’re no longer big, and the pictures got small.

There are, though, shouts of hope on the periphery. Even if they arrive from voices who do not have a full-time home (whether that’s by choice or not is neither my business nor yours). New from Glenn Kenny, a longtime critic and journalist whose writing now appears in The New York Times and RogerEbert.com, comes Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas. And from Adam Nayman, a Toronto-based contributor to The Ringer, Sight and Sound and other publications, comes Paul Thomas Anderson: Masterworks. The two books take highly divergent approaches to film writing – what it can or could achieve – but both remind readers and moviegoers that there is life out there beyond a Rotten Tomatoes score.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Kenny’s Made Men is the more commercial prospect of the two books, not only because it deals with a filmmaker perhaps more active in the popular imagination and is told with a ticking-clock urgency, but because it’s got one hell of a hook: the fall of 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Goodfellas, the finest and most rewarding film of the ’90s. That’s an anniversary that has already brought out the best and worst aspects of contemporary film-writing culture; try to find a movie website without a hastily composed essay commemorating the crime epic’s influence. But Kenny’s work towers above the internet’s quick-hit listicle kings. This is film writing with enthusiasm and purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Across 400 intensely reported pages, Kenny traces the genesis, production, themes, and legacy of Goodfellas with the exactitude of a scholar and excitement of a true Martin Scorsese acolyte. No detail is too small to discuss with fervent dedication, and no participant given unfairly short thrift. Kenny talks to anyone and everyone involved in making the film, with the discussions expertly contextualized by a film writer who was in the thick of the scene at the time it was unfolding. As Kenny attempts to suss out the truths about Goodfellas' producing-credit battle and just how large a contribution the real gangster Henry Hill played in the biopic about his life, the writer illuminates just how much sheer work and talent and pure dumb luck and goes into making a movie, let alone a good or great one.

Open this photo in gallery

Glenn Kenny, author of Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas.

Handout

Kenny’s dogged pursuit of every Goodfellas breadcrumb culminates with a bouncy, infectiously entertaining conversation with Scorsese himself, which is transcribed seemingly verbatim toward the end of Made Men. Even though by this point in Kenny’s writing – when it seems that we could know everything there is possible to know about Goodfellas – the author’s one-on-one with the master himself proves that there is just so much unknowable mystery to the art of filmmaking that maybe knowing we can never know everything is, well, knowledge enough.

Nayman’s Paul Thomas Anderson: Masterworks doesn’t include any exclusive one-on-one conversations with the subject in question, but that proves itself to be a feature rather than a bug.

Although the back pages of Nayman’s book include a handful of interviews with regular Anderson collaborators that are entertaining (cinematographer Robert Elswit), insightful (editor Dylan Tichenor), and curiously short and perfunctory (composer Jonny Greenwood), Masterworks is not intended to be a deep journalistic endeavour interrogating those responsible for how and why movies get made. It has a touch of that, to be sure, but Nayman is more a passionate and erudite untangler of art than a meticulous explainer of just how things get made.

Open this photo in gallery

Ray Liotta, left, as Henry Hill, and Robert De Niro, centre, in Goodfellas.

Warner Bros.

Each of Anderson’s eight films gets an imaginative and often beautiful essay, but despite the presence of the word “Masterworks” in the title, Nayman is not a blind admirer. The author convincingly argues the deficits of early Anderson films like Magnolia – not without much admiration – while making the case that the director matured artistically at the same time that his movies' settings journeyed further into the past.

Which explains why the book is not a chronological IMDb-esque run-down of Anderson’s work as he made it, but – with the one exception of the skeleton-key-like Phantom Thread – a contextualization of the man’s films according to when in history each story is set. By starting, then, with the early 1900s of There Will Be Blood and finishing (sorta) with the contemporary surreal rom-com of Punch-Drunk Love, Nayman offers not only a new window into understanding Anderson’s career, but a new model for any cinephile attempting to untangle the knotty medium.

Neither Made Men nor Masterworks is perfect. Kenny’s chapters can be repetitive and his sentences over-explanatory, sometimes pitching his writing to a reader who has never before watched a movie. And Nayman drifts into some bone-dry academic prose. Personally, I’m not sure I’ll ever get over his seeming glee of deflating the manic energy and perverted joy of Boogie Nights. But both authors are film-writing professionals. They can take a little criticism.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Wahlberg and Julianna Moore in Boogie Nights.

New Line Cinema via ONLINE USA

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies