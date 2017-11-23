Canadian entertainment associations agree to zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment

A gathering of 16 Canadian entertainment industry associations agreed to a policy of zero tolerance on sexual harassment, discrimination, violence and bullying at a day-long meeting in Toronto Thursday.

The assembly convened by the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) issued a short statement after the private meeting saying "We recognize that increasing gender equality and diversity across our industry is an important part of the solution."

ACTRA has been leading the charge against harassment in the creative industries in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal in the United States – since it is often its members, actors on film and television sets, who are the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The group, which also included guilds and professional associations representing producers, directors, writers, agents, publicists and technicians working in both the screen industries and the theatre, committed to enact an industry-wide code of conduct. The code would clearly define appropriate and inappropriate behaviour as well as enforcement and consequences. Other first steps would include more effective reporting mechanisms so that allegations can be made without fear of retribution, better enforcement of existing policies, and launching an education and training program to raise awareness of the problem in the industry.