Fil Fraser, 85, human-rights advocate and Canada’s first black broadcaster

"No art. No life," stated Fil Fraser after receiving the Alberta Order of Excellence for his contribution to the arts. "Art decorates our lives," he said. "Art makes our lives meaningful. Without the arts, life would be plain, and uninspiring, and unforgiving."

A man of conviction, and a powerhouse of creativity, Mr. Fraser said he "liked to be heard." He began his multifarious career in radio and during his long working life he added writer, filmmaker, author, teacher, newspaper founder, journalist and advocate for social justice to his resume, but his primary occupation was broadcasting. When he was named a member of the Order of Canada in 1991, he was officially recognized as Canada's first black broadcaster by the office of the Governor-General. "He was a force of good," daughter Kathryn Fraser said.

Mr. Fraser died of congestive heart failure at Devonshire House in Edmonton on Dec. 3. He was 85. On the day of his death, the University of Alberta, which had awarded him an honorary doctorate in literature, lowered its banner to half-mast out of respect for one of the province's most prolific boosters.

Mr. Fraser left his indelible mark on the arts in Canada, serving on the board of the Edmonton Symphony and the Federal Task Force on Broadcasting Policy, and also served as governor of the Canadian Journalism Foundation. Instrumental in creating the Lieutenant-Governor of Alberta Arts Awards, the Banff International Television Festival, and the first Alberta Film Festival, he worked with Telefilm Canada, CBC Newsworld, and the Canadian Broadcast Museum Foundation. In addition, he was a strong advocate for the Edmonton International Film Festival.

One of Mr. Fraser's greatest ambitions was to make Edmonton Canada's Hollywood North. To that end, he turned his prodigious talent into forming a production company. Its first feature film, Why Shoot the Teacher (1977), starring Bud Cort and Samantha Eggar, was also a first for Alberta. Mr. Fraser went on to produce three more movies that focused on the realities of life in the tough western prairies. The financial crisis of the early 1980s dried up funding and ended Mr. Fraser's movie career but his experience enabled him to teach filmmaking, including at Athabasca University, where he established a master's course in Canadian film.

Mr. Fraser's other passion was human rights. "If Fil witnessed an injustice, he didn't let it stand," said Christine McNab, Mr. Fraser's stepdaughter. From 1989 to 1992, he led the Alberta Human Rights Commission, vowing to make it more pro-active. He fought to have their lawyers take an Aryan Nations cross-burning group to court, and to have sexual orientation protected under Alberta's human-rights act. He'd felt the sting of discrimination firsthand and knew how much it hurt.

Mr. Fraser's life began in Montreal on Aug. 19, 1932. Named after his father, Felix Blache-Fraser, he soon became just "Fil." He was the first of five sons born to Mr. Blache-Fraser and his wife, the former Marguerite Wiles. There were also two daughters, one of whom died in childhood. The family matriarch, who'd been raised in a convent, was unprepared for her rowdy brood but coped as best she could. Her Trinidad-born husband had attended McGill University on a scholarship to study law but unlike many of his compatriots, decided to remain in Montreal.

In the 1920s, the majority of Montreal's black families lived close to the train station, where many men worked as redcap porters or conductors. Well educated, Mr. Blache-Fraser could afford a better life for his family. He purchased land in Saint-Léonard de Port Maurice, a farming community on the east end of Montreal's island, where he parcelled his land into lots for sale to other immigrants. The deal was $10 down, $10 a month. It made for comfortable living.

Fil grew up listening to his father play piano, and his mother sing. He was a bright child whose teacher wanted him to skip a grade. Fil's father wouldn't hear of it. Theirs was the only black family in the neighbourhood and they were going to fit in.

Later, as teenagers attending high school in downtown Montreal, the Blache-Fraser boys couldn't avoid the rampant racism of the day. The brothers stuck together to fight off bullies. Fil, slender and fast on his feet, managed to avoid trouble by running. His school nickname was "skinny guts."

It was at his high school's small radio station that Fil discovered his vocation. Enamoured of a world where news, music and information were king, and sound had no colour, Mr. Fraser moved to Toronto in 1951 to work for Foster Hewitt's station CKFH. Seven years later he moved farther west to Regina, where he continued to work in radio while also founding a newspaper, the Regina Weekly Mirror.

In 1965, Mr. Fraser moved to Edmonton to work with the Alberta Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission. Warm, engaging, and up to speed with news of the day he soon moved back into broadcasting, co-anchoring CBC Edmonton's supper-hour news and ITV's Fil Fraser Show. His talk show was the station's highest-rated, which led to a position as producer/host on Newsmakers, a weekly public affairs program. A handsome man, he became known for his thoughtful, sometimes tough interview questions. In later years, Mr. Fraser recalled the 1970s with nostalgia.

"He lived through a period where you could experiment with things – when funding proposals weren't so strict and if you had a good idea for something new, the money might just be there," Ms. McNab said.

After the death of his first wife, with whom he had a son, Mr. Fraser married a second time but that union was brief. He married a third time in Edmonton, adopting his wife's two children. The couple adopted a third child together. That marriage lasted roughly 10 years.

It wasn't until he met Gladys Odegard, a divorced realtor and piano teacher with two children, that he found lasting love. The couple moved to Toronto for five years in the 1990s so he could serve as CEO of Vision TV.

Mr. Fraser penned three non-fiction books throughout his life, including Running Uphill – the Fast Short Life of Canadian Champion Harry Jerome, a biography of the Olympic sprinter who overcame racism to become a track-and-field phenomenon. It was made into a documentary by the National Film Board. Numerous articles in newspapers, magazines and journals appeared with Mr. Fraser's byline. In "Black Like Me," a memoir about multiculturalism for the 100th anniversary issue of Saturday Night Magazine, in 1987, he wrote, "When I was invited to a mainstream event in the fifties, it was because I was exotic. In the sixties and seventies, I was often the token black. But in the eighties, when they call, I know it's really me they want. Not bad for a kid who grew up in the east end of Montreal thinking someone had put him on the wrong planet."

Mr. Fraser leaves his wife, Gladys; children, Randall, Tanice, Kathryn and David; step-children Christine and Leah; brothers, Stan and Ron; sister, Shirleen; as well as three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.