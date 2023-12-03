Open this photo in gallery: Actor, director, and filmmaker Charles Officer poses for photographs in Toronto, Ontario, June 11, 2015.Tim Fraser/The Globe and Mail

Acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer died Friday at age 48, after suffering from what friend and producing partner Jake Yanowski described as a lengthy illness.

The Toronto-based filmmaker was a rare director who could traverse the different worlds of the Canadian screen sector with remarkable ease. Officer was as adept at helming feature-length fictional projects as he was documentaries and television, including the groundbreaking CBC/BET series The Porter, which would end up being both Officer’s final production and his most acclaimed, with the 2022 drama picking up 12 Canadian Screen Awards earlier this year, including a Best Direction (Drama Series) trophy for Officer.

“For Charles, it was about telling stories that matter, whether that was in a doc, feature or series – it was about finding the characters and lifting up the voices that so often go unheard,” recalls Yanowski, who started the production company CaneSugar Filmworks with Officer in 2015. “His big thing was not getting stuck in categories. He’d say, ‘I’m not here to check boxes off for people, I’m here to smash boxes.’”

Cycling through a number of careers before finding his way behind the camera – from professional hockey in Europe to graphic design in Toronto to actor at New York’s famed Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre – Officer’s cinematic work is defined by grounded, intimate visions that prioritize character and sense of place. He could bend genres to his will (as in the excellent 2020 crime thriller Akilla’s Escape) as well as he could amplify and contextualize the tiny moments of humanity that form the best non-fiction cinema (as on display in 2017′s National Film Board documentary Unarmed Verses, which chronicled the thorny issues of urban change and renewal with grace and determination).

“He saw directing as a way of enjoying the full creative experience. He wanted to be there from the beginning of a project to the end, to bathe in it,” says Janowski. “His graphic-design background was great for that, too, in terms of framing and production design and creating fully dimensional worlds.”

Officer was born in Toronto to a British father and a Jamaican mother, growing up in the city’s east-end Don Valley neighbourhood, where his 2008 feature directorial debut Nurse. Fighter. Boy takes place. Telling the story of a single mother with sickle-cell anemia, a melancholy boxer, and the woman’s young son, the film was as vivid in its highly stylized aesthetic (shots were filled with colour-saturated yellows, reds and blues) as it was tender in its drama between three broken characters who need each other to heal.

The film, which earned 10 Genie Award nominations, also placed that sometimes intimidating aura around Officer as a Canadian director to watch out for – an expectation-heavy label that might crush other artists before they even begin. But Officer never let up, working on both passion projects (including the Emmy-winning 2010 television doc The Mighty Jerome, about the life of Canada’s record-setting track and field star Harry Jerome) and episodic work that ensured his dance card was always full (including procedurals Rookie Blue and Saving Hope).

As his career advanced, Officer continued to flit back and forth between fictional narratives and non-fiction (including the 2017 CBC doc The Skin We’re In, based on the book by journalist Desmond Cole), ensuring that all of his work – no matter what the source material – was grounded in the reality of contemporary Canada, where race was essential to the cultural dialogue.

But it might be The Porter that will define Officer’s legacy. The largest Black-led production in the history of Canadian television, the 1920s-set series chronicling North America’s first Black-led union was dizzying, electrifying storytelling. Created by Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsay, it unearthed a disgracefully unexplored chapter of this country’s history, and Officer – who directed four of the series’ eight episodes – was crucial in establishing the show’s sleek, sizzling visual language.

“He was a visionary. You had this baton that you’ve worked so hard for on 13-plus years, but when you handed that baton off to him, you felt it was in such good hands,” says Pinnock, who knew Officer for a decade before developing The Porter. “He was there to protect the unity of the show.”

Officer, who was working on an update of the 1986 Rob Lowe hockey film Youngblood – this time centring the story on a Black hockey prodigy – leaves behind a two-year-old son, Selah, with his partner, the actress Alice Snaden.

“So many of Charles’ films are about youth – look at his documentary Invisible Essence, about The Little Prince, a book he loved so much because it embodied the idea of looking at the world through a child’s eyes, the wonder and awe of that. So for him, being a father was the most exciting thing ever,” says Janowski. “It’s devastating, but the greatest gift is that there’s a piece of Charles on this planet who is still alive. And who will be able to see all the things his father left behind.”