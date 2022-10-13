Director Jeff Barnaby promotes the film Blood Quantum at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2019.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Mi’kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, considered a visionary of modern Indigenous cinema, has died.

Representatives say Barnaby died at age 46 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Raised on the Listuguj Reserve in Quebec, Barnaby helmed many short films, including the Jutra Award-nominated The Colony and the Genie-nominated File Under Miscellaneous.

The Montreal-based writer-director gained acclaim for his 2013 debut feature Rhymes for Young Ghouls.

He followed that up with the 2019 zombie horror film Blood Quantum, which swept the Canadian Screen Awards.

Barnaby leaves his wife Sarah Del Seronde and son Miles.