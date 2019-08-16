 Skip to main content

Film Actor Peter Fonda dies at age 79

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Actor Peter Fonda dies at age 79

Lindsey Bahr And Andrew Dalton
LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., on Jan. 2, 2018.

Chris Pizzello/The Canadian Press

Actor Peter Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right after both writing and starring in the counter-culture classic Easy Rider, has died. His family said in a statement that Mr. Fonda died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.

The official cause of death was respiratory failure owing to lung cancer.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts,” the family said in a statement. “As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda’s only son, Mr. Fonda carved his own path with his non-conformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the psychedelic road trip movie Easy Rider. He would never win that golden statuette, but would later be nominated for his leading performance as a Vietnam veteran and widowed beekeeper in Ulee’s Gold.

Mr. Fonda was born in New York in 1940 and was only 10 years old when his mother Frances Ford Seymour died. Mr. Fonda had an estranged relationship with his father, but said that they grew closer over the years before Henry Fonda died in 1982.

Although Mr. Fonda never achieved the status of his father or even his older sister Jane Fonda, the impact of Easy Rider, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, was enough to cement his place in popular culture.

Mr. Fonda collaborated with another struggling young actor, Dennis Hopper, on the script about two weed-smoking, drug-slinging bikers on a trip through the southwest and Deep South.

On the way, Mr. Fonda and Mr. Hopper befriend a drunken young lawyer – Jack Nicholson in a breakout role – but raise the dander of Southern rednecks and are murdered before they can return home.

Mr. Fonda’s character, Wyatt, wore a stars-and-stripes helmet and rode a motorcycle called “Captain America,” re-purposing traditional images for the counter-culture.

Mr. Fonda produced Easy Rider and Mr. Hopper directed it for a meagre US$380,000. It went on to gross US$40-million worldwide, a substantial sum for its time.

Story continues below advertisement

The film was a hit at Cannes, netted a best-screenplay Oscar nomination for Mr. Fonda, Mr. Hopper and Terry Southern, and has since been listed on the American Film Institute’s ranking of the top 100 American films. The establishment gave its official blessing in 1998 when Easy Rider was included in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or esthetically significant.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter