Zooming from a hotel room in New York, 34-year-old Norwegian actor Renate Reinsve appears to be in the eye of a hurricane.

A day before the video call, she made her first talk show appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, a charming debut where Reinsve talked about how she was just about to quit acting to pursue carpentry before being offered her star-making role in Joachim Trier’s new Oscar-nominated drama The Worst Person in the World. Then the day of the call, simultaneous interviews with Reinsve (who received a special award at Cannes last year for her performance) appeared in The New York Times and Vogue and on NPR.

For Angelina Jolie, this level of attention would be a lot. But for the self-effacing Reinsve, who spent a decade languishing in Norwegian theatre and was cast by Trier after saying a single line in his 2011 film Oslo, August 31 (“Let’s go to the party”), launching her first Oscar campaign feels like inhabiting a parallel universe.

“It’s really hard to remain chill,” admits Reinsve. “We’re a small movie from Norway, so I had no expectations. When our film and my name popped up on so many lists, I started to feel, like, maybe I should do more. I’m having a lot of fun, but it’s so much exposure.”

In The Worst Person in the World, Reinsve plays Julie, an aspiring artist whose life seems defined by her messy, complicated relationships with men. She starts her 20s dating her professor, only to abandon medical school and move in with a famous graphic novelist named Aksel (frequent Trier collaborator Anders Danielsen Lee). In his mid-40s, Aksel wants children, but Julie isn’t sure. When she meets an attractive barista named Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), Julie resolves to blow up her own life. The grisly aftermath may earn Julie the titular moniker of the worst person in the world, but Reinsve’s charismatic, heart-rending performance is relatable for anyone who’s ever done stupid things for love.

The Globe and Mail spoke with Reinsve about trying to maintain authenticity while campaigning to win an Oscar, capturing Julie’s complicated emotions on screen, and the power of ex-boyfriends.

Does Oscar campaigning feel like a performance, like you’re playing a version of yourself?

I guess so, but I think I am being myself, most of the time. I’ve talked to a lot of my friends back home about the dynamic where it’s like you’re the same person but people see you as something else. The industry wants to build stars, but that also goes deep into how the people who do something that touches us are celebrated.

Of course. People love Julie, so they want to feel closer to Julie through you.

I wanted that as an actor, too. This role was so good. I was scared of not getting all the nuances and layers of this very complex person. I worked every single day for a year to build the character, just to think about how to do it.

I keep thinking about this brief shot of you late in the film. You have this look on your face like you’ve been up for hours crying, and are struck by the absurdity of, “How long can I keep crying? I have to go to bed.” It’s a five-second shot, but it felt like Joachim captured you for hours building up to that moment.

That was a day where we shot a lot of scenes that were full of sorrow, so I had been crying all day. It’s very rare that you see the ambiguity of a person’s life, their opinions, and emotions. There are moments in life where you can feel sad and relieved at the same time. My job was to fill all the moments with as much complexity as I could. We live in a time where everyone finds their opinion so fast and speaks it so loudly. It was important to talk about the spaces where you don’t know, how that’s a really strong place to be in as well.

I think that also speaks to the confusion women like us in their mid-30s are experiencing. It’s difficult to know how you want your life to look like, especially in a pandemic.

It’s a stressful time to be in! But I would never go back to my mid-20s either.

God, no! This film is such a beautiful love letter to ex-boyfriends. It made me think about how we’re all the product of our exes in some weird way.

That’s a good point; I haven’t heard anyone say that before. There’s that melancholy where you know it’s not working, but you’re happy for having known someone. Thematically, this movie is a lot about time. To meet someone at the right time and fall in love, it’s like winning the lottery.

Have any of your ex-boyfriends come out of the woodwork?

I thought about one of my ex-boyfriends seeing my face on the poster of a movie called The Worst Person in the World. He’s gonna be happy about that. But all of us will always be the worst for someone at some point. Dating is like trying to find the best person in the world, while feeling like the worst person in the world. It’s a layered title.

