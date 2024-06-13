Actors’ union nets pay bump in one-year deal with Association of Canadian Advertisers

Unionized actors have a new labour deal that increases pay for commercial work involving agencies represented by the Association of Canadian Advertisers.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists, known as ACTRA, says the one-year renewal expires May 31, 2025.

The ratified National Commercial Agreement includes a five per cent general pay increase for ACTRA performers.

It establishes the terms and conditions for on-and-off-camera performers involved in commercial production.

The deal comes amid a two-year labour dispute with another advertising group known as the Institute of Canadian Agencies.

Negotiations for an updated agreement with the ICA collapsed in 2022, and ACTRA says that impasse has kept thousands of unionized commercial actors from working.