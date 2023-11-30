Open this photo in gallery: Anil Kapoor attends the Thank You for Coming premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 15 in Toronto.Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

There’s an old school movie-star charm about Anil Kapoor. In town for the Toronto International Film Festival this past September, he sweeps into a room at the Hilton Yorkville assigned for interviews, initiating a flurry of activity. A wait staff brings over a cup of coffee, a makeup person fixes his coif. Another handler is dispatched to ensure he’s on time for the red carpet event that evening for Thank You for Coming, the movie he represented at the film festival as a producer.

“We don’t have much time,” says Lina Dhingra, his Toronto publicist, who has been shepherding the Bollywood star all day from one interview to the next. With a career spanning more than four decades in the Indian film industry, notable appearances in movies and shows such as Slumdog Millionaire, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and 24, as well as headlining Indian versions of hits such as 24: India and The Night Manager, Kapoor, 66, has a lot to talk about.

“Why are you saying that? I have a lot of time,” says Kapoor, smiling.

“You need to get briefed for the red carpet,” responds Dhingra, bantering back amicably.

“I don’t need anything. I’m a pro,” Kapoor responds, his grin widening. “I have time.”

The exchange is light, handled with grace and in line with Kapoor’s famously affable attitude. He clearly tapped into this aspect of his persona for his cameo in Thank You for Coming, as a silver fox professor quoting Urdu poetry while romancing a woman two decades younger. His role in the upcoming Bollywood film Animal, out in theatres Friday, however, is diametrically opposite to his natural demeanour.

The Animal trailer depicts Kapoor’s character, Balbir Singh, as a business magnate, and an aloof and distant father to Arjun (Ranbir Kapoor, no relation), who wants nothing but to prove his love and adoration for his dad. This sends Arjun down a blood-soaked path wielding guns, axes and even his bare fists, when avenging an attack on his father.

Playing negative characters isn’t new ground for Kapoor, who took on the role of a similar patriarch in Dil Dhadakne Do and in the Indian version of The Night Manager. But each role brings its own opportunities to try something novel, says Kapoor. ”There are different ways of getting into the soul of the character. A different feeling. Different roles have different biases, for you or for me,” he explains.

Kapoor is happy to talk about his long and varied career in the Indian film industry, and how he’s been partly inspired by Hollywood legends such as Morgan Freeman, Robert Duvall and Clint Eastwood, among others, who have stood out while playing supporting roles.

“If I am doing a supporting role or a small role, in my heart I always feel I am the leading man,” he says. “If you try and steal a scene, you can never do it. You just have to be true to yourself, true to your character. Be honest, be sincere. Listen to the director. My job is to make the director happy, make the cast comfortable … I’ve been fortunate with some roles, they really just come across. People just react to it. And I surprise myself,” he says.

Whether you are at the centre of a film in a leading role or helping your co-stars stand out in a supporting role, they all can be great performances, says Kapoor. The key is to be constantly evolving. “I have to keep finding something, which really makes me feel that this is something I’ve not done. Or if I have to do it again, how do I do it differently? I just keep on looking out. I don’t know what job opportunities may come up … Every decade, every generation, things keep changing. So you have to evolve and reinvent. You never know when the gem is going to come to you. Sometimes you fail. And you should be ready to fail also.”

Keeping his own days of struggle in mind, Kapoor says he’s always willing to hear someone pitch him an idea for a role – whether it’s his daughter and son-in-law’s film about a young woman seeking her own pleasure (as was the case with Thank You for Coming) or a film by a director who has been written off. Besides, he’s at a stage in his career where the risks he takes won’t be catastrophic to his established image.

However, there’s one role he doesn’t seem himself in – even though he admires an icon like Eastwood taking it on.

“I will never direct,” he says, laughing. “I can act. I can produce. I can’t direct. I don’t have the confidence. Yet.”

Special to The Globe and Mail