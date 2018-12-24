Annnnnnnd ... scene: The best movie moments from 2018

This is not a best-of-year list. Many worthy, interesting and delightful films are not on it. But of the movies I loved in 2018 (in alphabetical order), these are the dozen scenes that rise up in my mind.

Beautiful Boy. EXT: DAY – RURAL ROADS

Nic (Timothée Chalamet), beloved son and opioid addict, is racing away after stealing stuff from his family’s home. His stepmother Karen (Maura Tierney) jumps into her car and follows. We stay with her as they speed down rural roads, faster than she should be going, but never able to catch him. She can see only the back of his head. He doesn’t turn around. What is he thinking? Can he really be so desperate to escape her? Finally, she stops. She doesn’t want to – she has to. How many times can you let one person break your heart? She doubles over in tears.

Open this photo in gallery Adam Driver, left, and John David Washington in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKLansman. David Lee

BlacKkKlansman. EXT: DAY – STREET PROTEST

Undercover detectives Ron (John David Washington) and Flip (Adam Driver) have just concluded a successful sting operation against white supremacist David Duke (Topher Grace). Throughout, Duke’s buffoonery always undermined his dangerousness. So the cops can’t resist one last dig – they phone to let him know he’s been duped by a black man. There’s a loose, idiots-can’t-win vibe, and then – BAM – director Spike Lee smash-cuts to video footage. It’s a protest, people flooding the streets. We start to follow a speeding car. Holy God. This is the footage from Charlottesville. This is the car that killed Heather Heyer. This is the consequence of hate.

Eighth Grade. EXT: DAY – POOL PARTY

Kayla (Elsie Fisher), an angst-ridden eighth-grader, knows that she’s at cool-girl Kennedy’s pool party only because Kennedy’s mom forced it. She stands in the water and presses her back against the pool wall, trying to be invisible. Suddenly, up pops Gabe (Jake Ryan), Kennedy’s also-unwelcome cousin, dorky in a snorkel and mask. “Watch how long I can hold my breath,” he says, and plops back down. We read on Elsie’s face a glimmer of hope: Gabe may be a dork, but he’s sincere. And blessedly unself-conscious. Maybe there’s a way to be oneself on this planet that isn’t quite so agonizing.

Open this photo in gallery Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Favourite. INT: DAY – PALACE

Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is a Trump-like morass of need; a bully-scold-flirt-baby with epic mood swings; a sucker for flattery no matter how transparent or insincere. Her self-pity jags are as bottomless as her appetites, and her courtiers mostly tune them out. But at this moment in her stream-of-consciousness patter, something sincere unfurls from her mouth: a remark about her 17 miscarriages, “all my dead babies.” It’s not stunning because it’s suddenly out of character – it’s stunning because it’s utterly in character. This is what her character is made from.

First Man. INT: DAY – SPACE CAPSULE

Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) climbs into the capsule that’s going to carry him to the moon. The countdown ends, the rocket lifts off on a cone of fire, the capsule judders. Suddenly, it’s all too apparent that he’s riding into space in a tube made of tinfoil and screws, propelled by math. This film’s modesty prevented some people from thinking it’s great. I think its modesty is its greatness.

Isle of Dogs. EXT: DAY – FIELD

Five dogs walk through a field of high grass. Their hair wafts in the breeze. “What’s your favourite food?” one asks. Their answers are wonderfully specific: doggie chow with a vitamin crushed into it; Kobe beef seared on the bone (“my birthday supper”); green tea ice cream. Then Chief (Bryan Cranston) reveals he wasn’t always a stray, and the other dogs surround him: “Tell us about that.” The way they talk on top of each other, how convivial they are – it’s exactly as you’d imagine dogs would converse. I could listen to them all day.

A Private War. EXT: DAY – MASS GRAVE

War journalist Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) gets a tip: Bodies are buried in a mass grave outside Fallujah. When a crew of diggers uncovers the first bone, Colvin is all business – she was right, she knew it and now she has a story to nail Saddam Hussein with. But as local women begin to ululate in mourning, the mood changes. Body after body is pulled up, and soon Colvin and her photographer are slumped on the sidelines, silently observing, faces lined with sorrow at human cruelty. Yes, the bodies are a story. But they were also people.

Open this photo in gallery John Krasinski plays Lee Abbott in A Quiet Place. Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures.

A Quiet Place. EXT: NIGHT – FAMILY FARM

The Abbotts have temporarily split up. Lee (John Krasinski) and son are in the woods, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and daughter are in the house – being stalked by a murderous alien. Which Lee doesn’t know. Somehow, Evelyn flips a switch. The strings of white outdoor lights, which help the family navigate the fields silently, suddenly go red. Our hearts, already pounding, leap into our throats. Lee’s eyes widen in terror. He races for home.

Roma. INT: NIGHT – WELL-APPOINTED LIVING ROOM

A handsome, well-to-do family in 1970s Mexico City – father, mother, four children – snuggle on the sofa watching television. Behind them – reaching over their shoulders, removing plates, always in motion – is their housekeeper Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio). Her eyes are on the TV, too, but she’s working. Briefly, she hunkers down beside the sofa to watch. There are more dramatic scenes in this film, but none that sets up so efficiently the dichotomy of the beloved domestic worker: She’s one of them. She’s not one of them.

Support the Girls. INT: AFTERNOON – SPORTS BAR

It’s been a long day at Double Whammies, a Hooters knock-off, yet it’s only midafternoon. During a rare pause in her circuit of cajoling, flirting and fetching, waitress Maci (Haley Lu Richardson) stands still while her eyes do a slow pan around the bar, spotty with male customers. At one table, frat boy-types who’ve been rating the waitresses’ attractiveness. Here, an overweight loner. There, a couple of gormless dudes barely repressing their anger. Maci is a smiley, smart, kind person and these men – the cigarette butts of the patriarchy – feel superior to her?

Vice. INT: DAY – GOVERNMENT OFFICE

Dick Cheney (Christian Bale) is smart enough to know he’s nothing special; he’ll have to work. So early in his tenure as a White House staffer, he knocks on the door of Donald Rumsfeld (Steve Carell), Nixon’s director of economic opportunity. Cheney tells Rumsfeld that he’ll do anything for him. Anything. And with that handshake, we feel the entire Republican party slide over to the dark side.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? INT: DAY – SENATE HEARING

Documentary footage, May 1, 1969. A U.S. Senate committee wants to end funding for public television. Fred Rogers, creator and star of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, the gentlest show ever created, makes a plea to keep it. Committee head John Pastore asks him a few questions. Rogers abandons his prepared speech, and instead quotes a song he wrote to give children “a good feeling of control.” “What do you do with the mad you feel, when you feel so mad you could bite?” it begins. When Rogers finishes, Pastore says, “Looks like you just earned the 20 million dollars.” That small triumph of goodness feels like the right note on which to end a hard year. Here’s hoping 2019 is kinder.