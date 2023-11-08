Open this photo in gallery: Seagrass film showing at the Reel Asian film festival.Handout

Aram Collier likes to remind the team at the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival of their mantra. In addition to programming Canada’s largest pan-Asian film festival, the crew at the not-for-profit holds panel discussions, workshops and does programming for children. “Joke a project into existence,” he encourages them as they work to figure out the best way to boost Asian representation.

“Some of our best ideas come out of jokes,” says Collier, artistic director of Reel Asian, over a Zoom call. “At one point we were thinking of doing a series with out-of-town filmmakers, going out and eating street hotdogs with them, and filming it.”

While that idea may or may not get greenlit, another one of Collier’s ideas will launch at this year’s festival, which kicks off Wednesday. The First Films event will showcase debut works of award-winning Asian Canadian filmmakers Renuka Jeyapalan, Joyce Wong and Sami Khan. The evening will unfold like a variety show – with the filmmakers getting roasted by the emcee.

“First Films is something I’ve been personally wanting to do. Film culture has this idea of auteurs or geniuses. But most filmmakers work very hard on a project, and then they have to start over. There’s something to that perseverance and grit,” says Collier. “I thought, why don’t we go back to the humble beginnings. What did they learn, what were the throughlines of their careers? And I wanted it to be a roast because there’s this weird tension of being proud of your work but also being super cringey.”

Well-aware of the challenges of drawing people out to attend a film festival just a couple years post-lockdown, and the competition offered by a cozy couch at home and a myriad of options available on streaming platforms, Collier hopes that a roster that includes programs such as First Films and a solid list of Canadian films will ultimately draw audiences.

Festivals provide a good opportunity for audiences to see stuff outside of their comfort zone, he says. A festival also lets people “go out and experience something together,” he adds.

Even if some audience members may have seen the Reel Asian opening night film The Queen of My Dreams when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this fall, Collier adds, it’s an entirely different experience to watch these films with people who typically attend Reel Asian – who would get the inside jokes, for example.

“There was a time when, if a film from our community played at TIFF, we would think, ‘Oh, they’ve made it, they don’t need us,’” says Deanna Wong, executive director of Reel Asian. However, audiences have fractured attention spans; the ever changing filmmaking landscape means that emerging and established artists have more opportunities, but also face increased competition. Wong sees a situation where filmmakers “need all the help they can get.”

Reel Asian always had a priority to showcase Canadian films. This year is no different, with Canadian films such as In Flames, Seagrass and We Will Be Brave part of the Features section. However, there’s been a noticeable shift in the quantity and quality of the applications coming their way, says Collier.

“On our end, we really wanted to try and push the boundaries and show films that are pushing concepts in terms of genre and form,” he says. “You may think of us as an identity-based festival, the stories being really straightforward. But the craft is really important to us … Our goal has always been to focus on the stories. The fact that we’re Asian just informs the story.

“In some way the idea of an identity story has become a pejorative. It shouldn’t – because that’s someone sharing an aspect of themselves.”

For all the conversations around representation and inclusion in the industry, racialized filmmakers and media artists continue to face systemic challenges in creating their work and then finding an audience – making Reel Asian relevant even today.

“We’ve had this conversation among ourselves. When Everything Everywhere All At Once wins an Oscar – is our work done? Some people would think so,” says Wong. “But then next year, it could be completely different. It just feels like we’re always in the trenches, you know, trying to champion these films, when the landscape just keeps on getting more and more crowded.”

Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival runs from Nov. 8-18 at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Innis Town Hall and Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, among other locations.

Special to The Globe and Mail