Film

Berlin film festival postponed and split into separate online and in-person events

BERLIN
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Workers roll out red carpet ahead of the 2019 edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

The annual Berlin International Film Festival is being put off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and split into two parts later in 2021, organizers said Friday.

The Berlinale had been scheduled for February in the German capital but cannot go ahead due to the likelihood that coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings will continue, organizers said.

To give the film industry a venue to market their products in the first quarter, however, a virtual Berlinale will be held online in March. Then in June, organizers are scheduling a summer event with numerous film screenings for the public in theatres and the open air.

“The division makes it possible to maintain the two supporting pillars: film market and festival,” organizers said.

