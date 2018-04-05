Borg vs. McEnroe’s Stellan Skarsgard on playing sports, villains and keeping it real on screen

While he’s known for playing bad guys, Stellan Skarsgard has a reputation for being a good guy on set. The veteran Swedish actor portrays the coach and mentor to Bjorn Borg in Janus Metz Pedersen’s elegant tennis drama Borg vs. McEnroe, which opens April 13. Skarsgard sat down with The Globe and Mail for a serve-and-volley session on playing sports, playing villains and keeping it real.

In describing your character in the 2009 film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, you said he was a despicable person, but still a human being. Can you talk about that, given your history of playing villains?

It has to do with your view on humanity in general. My view is the opposite of the good guy-bad guy view, which is a simplification that always becomes a lie. When 2004’s Downfall was released, it was criticized because it showed Hitler as a human being. That is the most stupid criticism you can imagine, because that’s exactly what he was. The scary thing is that those monsters are you and me. And if we don’t recognize ourselves in them, we don’t recognize the monster within ourselves. And then we can’t protect ourselves against that.

How does an actor bring out the human side of a nasty character, yet keep him villainous?

You create the human being and then you deduct something. You subtract empathy, for instance. Then you get a monster.

What about a more nuanced character, like your Russian mob accountant in Our Kind of Traitor?

The idea with him was to play him as a good guy, but with a different cultural background. The cultural background was growing up in Russian prisons, under the Soviet time, with a code of the Russian mafia as his view of the world. And that makes him, of course, absolutely immoral from our Western point of view. But he’s nice. He wants to protect his family. If he kills someone it’s a not a big deal, because that’s what you do. So, we have to understand that cultural differences are defining us as much as or more than human differences.

What about Hollywood’s penchant for having foreigners as the villain?

It used to be much worse. But it’s all about money. When the American market was the main market for American films, if you had an accent you had to be a bad guy because of the xenophobia of the culture and the lack of understanding for the rest of the world. If you had an English accent that meant you were an arrogant villain. If you had a Slavic accent, you were a brutal villain. But the market now is global, which means you see a lot more non-American actors in roles other than villains.

To get back to cultural differences, your new film Borg vs. McEnroe gets into that. The stoic Swede and the brash American, right?

They’re very much alike, actually. But they handle their poor sportsmanship in different ways. Bjorn puts a lid on it, partly thanks to his coach Lennart Bergelin, the part I’m playing. McEnroe doesn’t. But Bjorn, when he was younger, behaved exactly the same way as McEnroe did. It’s something. If winning is the most important thing in your life, you become an anti-social person. In that way, I think McEnroe and Borg are very much alike.

In the film, during the Wimbledon match in 1980, we do see McEnroe as the villain, though. The crowd boos him early, and yet at the end of the film he’s a much more sympathetic figure.

We see where all this anger comes from. And the way Shia LaBeouf plays him is to show a vulnerability that makes you understand him even more. What Shia does is something remarkable, and very, very beautiful.

Your character is a sort of Borg whisperer. And you have a reputation as a calming influence on the set, over your career. Is that reputation valid?

The hardest thing for me is to be relaxed in front of the camera. And I can only be relaxed in front of the camera if I feel safe in front of the camera. And I want everybody to feel safe in front of the camera. So I try to create an atmosphere on the set that is based on trust and having a lot of fun.

Do you see parallels between acting and competing as an athlete?

Yeah, absolutely. You’re at your best when there’s no ambition, and there’s no thoughts blocking your creative flow. And the same goes for athletes. Don’t think about anything. It’s just one ball.

Like an athlete, you’re not thinking about technique as you’re doing it, right?

I’m a technically very skilled actor. I have a little guy sitting on my shoulder, telling me things. But that’s not always good. There’s a certain lack of control that is necessary.

I imagine the last thing you want is for us to see that little guy on your shoulder.

My tools must not be visible. With some actors, you can see how skilled they are. But all it becomes is a circus act. It’s absolutely brilliant, and you can be amazed. But it has nothing to do with real life. What was it Goethe said? ‘One sees the intention, and becomes depressed.’