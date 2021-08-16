Canada’s Manny Jacinto praises Nicole Kidman’s ‘masterclass’ in Nine Perfect Strangers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Manny Jacinto praises Nicole Kidman’s ‘masterclass’ in Nine Perfect Strangers

Victoria Ahearn
Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Manny Jacinto and Nicole Kidman star in the series Nine Perfect Strangers, premiering Friday on Amazon Prime Video in Canada.

Vince Valitutti/The Canadian Press

There were moments on the set of “Nine Perfect Strangers” when Canadian actor Manny Jacinto felt like he was in “a master-class” with Nicole Kidman.

The Vancouver-raised star worked closely with Kidman in the new miniseries premiering Friday on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, playing the confidant to her character, an enigmatic Russian guru at a wellness resort using unusual methods to help clients heal and transform.

The Filipino-born Jacinto, known for his role as goofy Jason Mendoza on the NBC comedy “The Good Place,” says Kidman would slip into the persona of her character “for a few moments or even for a length of time before” the director yelled “action.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Especially with more intense group scenes, I would notice that she would look to me without even saying anything, because she needed just this moment of connection,” he said in a recent video interview.

“I think that was her way to be like, ‘What we’re doing here is powerful. It’s what we need to do.’ It became an anchor for me.”

The two would also talk in character before takes, with Jacinto as Yao and Kidman as Masha, discussing matters related to the resort.

“It was like a master-class, being able to work with her,” he said. “She’s just so incredibly open and vulnerable that, at first you feel a little cautious, but then it just became natural just after a few scenes.”

Such intensity helped fuel the mystery in the eight-episode drama, about nine soul-seeking guests at a picturesque resort run by Masha, whose soothing demeanour belies her cunning ways and sneaky treatment plan for clients.

The Tranquillum House guests are played by Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten and Melvin Gregg.

Television giant David E. Kelley cocreated the series alongside John Henry Butterworth, with “50/50” filmmaker Jonathan Levine directing production last year under COVID-19 protocols in Australia.

Story continues below advertisement

The story is based on the New York Times bestselling book from Australian “Big Little Lies” novelist Liane Moriarty. It’s produced by the team behind the HBO hit adaptation of “Big Little Lies” and includes Kidman and McCarthy as executive producers.

Jacinto said the book and series “could be considered as almost their own separate entities.”

“The book definitely dives into more of the backstories of the characters, whereas this limited series is more involved in the conflict and interactions between all of the characters,” he said.

Jacinto described his character as the resort’s “moral compass” who keeps the ship together while privately struggling between his devotion to Masha and love for a fellow wellness consultant, played by Tiffany Boone.

The Los Angeles-based performer said he related to the inner conflict and search for identity experienced by his character and the guests.

“I have definitely gone through those moments of deep self-reflection, especially when I made the jump from Vancouver to L.A., because L.A. is such a big place,” he said. “You meet a lot of people, but it’s a very lonely place and you can’t help but be like, ‘Why aren’t I closer to people here?’”

Story continues below advertisement

Jacinto’s journey was a long and winding path that started with civil engineering studies at the University of British Columbia

“It was like, ‘OK, this is who I am. I am an engineer, I’ll wear the boots, the construction jacket.’ That was my identity,” he said.

But he was also a trained dancer and found himself in a hip-hop dance troupe, carving out a new identity as “the struggling artist type” and eventually becoming an actor.

His move to L.A. in 2015 brought huge success with projects including “The Good Place,” Netflix’s new supernatural thriller series “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and the upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

But he feels like he’s “still grinding it out, if anything,” he said.

And he still wrestles with the question: “Who am I now?’”

Story continues below advertisement

“Is my identity tied to just being an actor? Is it tied to other things like humanitarian work, trying to give my stance on climate change? It’s a lot of things that I’m still struggling with,” he said.

“Maybe that’s why this project resonated with me so much, is because I think we’re all just trying to figure out who we are and how to improve ourselves.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies