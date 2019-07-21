Canadian actor Simu Liu to star as Marvel’s first Chinese superhero

Open this photo in gallery Canadian actor Simu Liu speaks on Saturday after being introduced as Marvel's first Chinese superhero. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian actor Simu Liu has been tapped to play the titular character in Marvel’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Liu is best known for starring as Jung in the CBC television show Kim’s Convenience.

Marvel President Kevin Feige delivered the news to thousands of fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The film, which will see Liu’s kung fu master face off against The Mandarin, is set to come out on Feb. 12, 2021 and will also star Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

It will be the second major film of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four.