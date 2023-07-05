It is appropriate that Luis De Filippis is conducting an interview in anticipation of her debut feature film’s release from a friend’s cottage. Written and directed by De Filippis, Something You Said Last Night follows an Italian-Canadian family on a week-long vacation to an out-of-town Ontario resort.

The family is close-knit but bickering; sometimes antagonistic and messy, but ultimately loving of one another.

That the film’s central character Renata (Carmen Madonia) is a trans woman is almost incidental. The events and relationships with her mother Mona (Ramona Milano) or sister Sienna (Paige Evans) unravelling and coming back together are seen through her watchful eyes and eyerolls.

At the heart of it, however, Something You Said Last Night feels like another home movie, where the audience happens to catch a glimpse of an unremarkable holiday in a remarkable feat of moving images.

The wistful quality of the film comes from De Filippis trying to capture the feeling of old family photographs through a 16:9 aspect ratio shot on 35 mm film. Costumes and props were vintage or used items to give a lived in feeling. Production design was given instructions for things to look progressively messy, as if a family had been living in their room at the resort for a week.

Although the script was initially set in Florida, inspired by De Filippis’ own childhood vacations there, COVID restrictions resulted in the film being shot at a family-run resort in Orillia, Ont. that’s been in business since 1895.

“There was just a nostalgic, magical quality to it. Like time has passed at the Dirty Dancing resort,” she says.

A compendium of defying tropes, Something You Said Last Night isn’t your typical coming-of-age story, either. Renata is at times an insouciant millennial, despite the deep love she has for her family. The story is also about Renata reflecting and learning how to be loved, says De Filippis.

“I think accepting love is actually something more vulnerable, in a way,” she says. Renata comes to the realization that sometimes “you have to make room for people in your life, even though you’re okay to do something by yourself. Sometimes it’s nice just to let your mother be your mother.”

While the tone, style and subject matter of the film took cues from the director’s short film, For Nonna Anna, about a trans woman and her relationship with her Italian grandmother, the idea for her feature film came from an image of two sisters that De Filippis one day conjured up in her mind.

“It was Renata and Sienna in bed together,” she says. “It was this very warm image. I was like, ‘Oh. I’ve never seen that before. I’ve never seen a trans woman in bed with her sister.’ That’s where the whole thing started, and I had questions. What’s their relationship? Where are their parents?”

In both films, De Filippis says the stories are about characters as intrinsic family members first – sisters, granddaughters, daughters – and trans women second.

Growing up, De Filippis knew she wanted to be a storyteller. She spent a lot of time with both her grandmothers, who hosted gossip sessions every morning with friends. As a student at the National Ballet School, she was interested in the moving set pieces and quick changes of characters backstage.

However, it was at her high school, the Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts in Toronto, where she was introduced to film in a month-long crash course that involved working with Academy Award-winning documentarian Brigitte Berman (Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got).

“What attracts me to film is that it’s a little bit of everything,” De Filippis says. “It’s this immersive quality of taking an audience on a ride for an hour and a half, and bringing them into this space and this place where they can just escape.”

De Filippis hopes her debut film lingers in audiences’ memories as a reflection of themselves and the people they love the most. “There’s so much heavy content out there about trans women, and we do need some joy and some lightness and some laughter,” she says. “And then call your mom after.”

Something You Said Last Night opens in theatres July 7.

Review

Something You Said Last Night

Written and directed by Luis De Filippis

Starring Carmen Madonia, Ramona Milano and Paige Evans

Classification N/A; 96 minutes

Critic’s Pick

Something You Said Last Night is a deliciously deceptive film. At first glance, it may seem like a simple documentation of a family road trip – which it is. It’s as if you’re watching a camera linger on a week-long vacation to a resort somewhere in the Ontario boonies.

The film’s gaze belongs to Renata (Madonia), even though her mother Mona (Milano) does most of the talking, nagging her daughters, husband and absent brother to get on with the various plans. Meanwhile Sienna (Evans) is the instigator of even more motherly admonitions.

Minor family secrets are kept and revealed. Passions flare and cool down. Time passes, even as it slows down on a summer escape.

There are tense moments, as when Renata withdraws into herself in the company of boisterous young men. Nothing happens but you can’t help feel the anxiety, which is a testament to the everyday tightrope of trans lives.

Even in all its quietness, Something You Said Last Night speaks volumes about the very average life of a trans woman. Renata both sees and is seen. This could be anyone’s family. What a brilliant achievement in a debut film. A.B.