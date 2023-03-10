Canadians are well-represented at the 2023 Oscars, with nominations across a variety of categories. The Academy Awards nominated Canadians in several notable categories, including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay

Here’s a look at the Canucks to pin your Oscars hopes on this weekend.

James Cameron

The 68-year old director is nominated for three awards this year. Cameron, who wrote and directed the sci-fi epic Avatar: The Way of Water, is nominated for best picture, best visual effects, best production design and best sound. This is the first Oscar nomination for the Kapuskasing, Ontario-born director since 2009′s Avatar. Cameron won three Academy Awards for Titanic, including best picture and best director.

Women Talking, directed by Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley, is up for best picture and best adapted screenplay at this Sunday's Academy Awards.Jc Olivera/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Toronto-born filmmaker Sarah Polley, the writer-director of Women Talking, is nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay. The film, which co-stars several Canadians, is adapted from a novel by Canadian author Miriam Toews. The 44-year-old was previously nominated for best adapted screenplay for her 2006 directorial debut, Away from Her (which was based on a short story by Canadian Alice Munro).

Brendan Fraser

American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser, star of The Whale, is nominated for best actor. The 54-year-old actor was nominated for first lead role in a major film in 12 years.

Chris Williams

The 54-year-old writer-director behind The Sea Beast, which is nominated for best animated feature. Chris Williams grew up in Waterloo, Ontario, graduated from graduate of Sheridan College (in Oakville), co-wrote and co-produced the animated adventure film about fantastical creatures who the menace the oceans in a world that resembles 16th-century Earth.

Toronto writer-director Domee Shi’s Turning Red is nominated for best animated feature.Justin J Wee

Domee Shi

Toronto writer-director Domee Shi’s Turning Red is nominated for best animated feature, a Toronto-set, music-driven feature. The Chinese-born director’s short film Bao won the Academy Award for best animated short film in 2019, her first Oscar nomination.

Daniel Roher

Toronto filmmaker Daniel Roher, director of Navalny, is nominated for best documentary feature which follows the rise of Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader. The 30-year-old is also the filmmaker behind 2019′s Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.

Ina Fichman, producer of Fire of Love, is among a team named in the best documentary feature at the 95th Academy Awards.Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Ina Fichman

Montreal’s Ina Fichman, producer of Fire of Love, is among a team named in the best documentary feature. The Canadian-U.S. film follows husband-and-wife scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together.

Wendy Tilby

Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, co-directors of The Flying Sailor, are nominated for best short film (animation). The Calgary-based duo’s film is a tender and fragile retelling of the true story of a man blown two kilometres through the air by the 1917 Halifax explosion. It’s their third nomination as a team following 2011′s Wild Life and 1999′s When the Day Breaks. Tilby received a solo nomination in 1991 for Strings.

Adrien Morot

Adrien Morot, makeup artist The Whale, is nominated for best makeup and hairstyling. The Montreal makeup artist shares the nomination Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley. Morot was previously nominated for an Oscar for his work on the Canadian book-to-screen adaptation Barney’s Version.