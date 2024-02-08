The show will go on for the Canadian Screen Awards, just a little later than expected.

On Thursday, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced that this year’s Canadian Screen Week, a seven-day stretch honouring the best in homegrown film, television and digital media that culminates in the Canadian Screen Awards broadcast, will take place May 26 through June 1. That is more than a month later than the originally set dates of April 7-14.

The Canadian Academy chalks up the shift to a change in venue availability, with this year’s CSAs moving to the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto, after being held at Meridian Hall last year.

“Working with CBC to hold the awards at the CBC Broadcast Centre allows us to put on a series of high-calibre shows in a manner deserving of the excitement of the industry, showing the nominees under the brightest lights possible,” Tammy Frick, chief executive of the Canadian Academy, said in a statement. “This change ensures that the entire experience is of the utmost quality while also being efficient with resources.”

One other shift is the CSAs broadcast show moving away from its traditional Sunday-night slot. Traditionally, the televised version of the CSAs – which has taken on different forms over the past few years due to the pandemic and other creative decisions – airs on a Sunday evening. This year, the 12th edition will air on CBC and CBC Gem on May 31, a Friday.

Details about this year’s CSAs – including who might host, and whether the show will air live or be pre-taped like last year – will be announced at a later date. Nominees for this year’s CSAs will be revealed March 6, instead of the originally planned Feb. 22.