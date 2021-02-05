Christopher Plummer shone on stage and screen in the shadow of Sound of Music

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film

Register
AdChoices
Obituary

Christopher Plummer shone on stage and screen in the shadow of Sound of Music

Being a bon viveur, a witty raconteur, an Oscar-winning actor and a celebrated Canadian were some of Plummer’s favourite things – but the success of one of his least-loved parts took him a lifetime to get used to

Elizabeth Renzetti
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Some of the many faces of Canadian actor Christopher Plummer on screen and stage. To find out more about the roles pictured here, consult the legend at the bottom of this obituary.

Handout photos, Getty Images

If he had known that his obituary would begin with his most famous but least-loved role, Christopher Plummer might have shaken his handsome head, said something witty (and possibly profane), and laughed it off.

Mr. Plummer – who died on Feb. 5 at the age of 91, his friend and manager Lou Pitt says – will be remembered for his many stellar stage and film roles, and for being the oldest actor to win an Oscar, but his name will always, somewhat sadly, be bound to his starring role as Captain Georg von Trapp in the film that he called “S & M.”

His portrayals of Hamlet, Lear, Barrymore and Tolstoy were celebrated and awarded, but none was seen by so many people as his role in The Sound of Music, the 1965 hit movie musical whose undying popularity mystified Mr. Plummer. “It was not destined to be one of my favourite things,” he wrote in his 2008 memoir, In Spite of Myself.

Story continues below advertisement

Decades after playing the stolid Capt. Von Trapp, he happened to catch a screening of The Sound of Music at a child’s party, and, touched by the children’s reaction, made peace with it: “Here was I, cynical old sod that I am, being totally seduced by the damn thing – and what’s more, I felt a sudden surge of pride that I’d been a part of it.”

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Plummer as Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

Mr. Plummer, bon viveur and raconteur, certainly took pride in many things: His Oscar-winning role, at age 82, in the film Beginners. His facility with contemporary and classical roles, which led director Atom Egoyan to call him “the greatest stage and screen actor that Canada ever produced.” His undying love for the theatre, which brought him back to the stage at the Stratford Festival in The Tempest when he was 79, and three years later in his one-man show A Word or Two, Before You Go.

There were other things he was not so proud of, which he wrote about in his memoir: He was a poor husband to his first two wives, and a largely absent father during his daughter Amanda’s childhood. He certainly drank too much and strayed too far. And the fact that he once got a horse and a crow drunk – well, those were stories that made up a legendary life.

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Plummer gives an autobiographical monologue in his one-man show A Word or Two, Before You Go.

David Hou

Open this photo in gallery

A young Mr. Plummer, shown in an undated photo.

Dennis Bicksler

Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer was born on Dec. 13, 1929 in Toronto, though his family were prominent anglo-Montrealers, and he would spend his formative years in that city. His great-grandfather was Sir John Abbott, Canada’s first native-born prime minister, and his great aunt was Dr. Maude Abbott, a “jolly, bustling, rotund, generous lady” who was also a pioneering heart doctor.

His mother, Isabella Abbott, would divorce his father, John Plummer, soon after his birth, but the trauma was negligible: Young Christopher, an indulged only child, spent a happy childhood playing in Sir John Abbott’s huge mansion just outside Montreal.

After his parents’ divorce, he grew up with his mother, aunts and maternal grandparents in affluent surroundings where, he later wrote, “there was always a scattering of flappers about and numerous lounge lizards doing very little of anything.”

He was made to read Keats, Balzac, Gabrielle Roy and Stephen Leacock, developing a love of books that would form the basis for his hit autobiographical play, A Word or Two, Before You Go. Two other passions, drinking and playing piano, took hold early. His mother, who loved the arts, took him to see Rachmaninoff play; at Montreal High School, he was often kicked off the piano by a talented fellow student called Oscar Peterson. Seeing what those men could do at the keyboard persuaded Mr. Plummer away from a career as a concert pianist, though he would continue to play throughout his life.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Plummer, left, plays a successful playwright in the 1958 film Stage Struck.

The Associated Press

For a bohemian youngster whose future was decided when he read a biography of John Barrymore, Montreal in the 1940s was paradise. He saw Donald Wolfit play Hamlet (“quel hambone”) and, at a party, Leonard Bernstein play the piano with his feet. A capacity for drink matched his capacity for work, and when he played Oedipus at the Montreal Repertory Theatre he showed up for one performance too drunk to go on stage. He was still in his teens.

In Ottawa, he joined the Stage Society for a salary of $25 per week, and spent most of his time in Hull, which had the benefit of not being Ottawa. One day the assistant stage manager told him that a man named Mr. Plummer had come backstage to see him. It was his estranged father: “We’d never met, never even seen each other!” They had dinner together, but, as Christopher would write, “It was all too late and we both knew it. Our paths would cross once or twice again in our lifetimes and then no more – no big deal, no sweat.”

An actor could make a decent living in those days doing radio plays, and Mr. Plummer did, alongside William Shatner and John Colicos. He even deigned to live briefly in Toronto, though that cold city was “a mausoleum of morality,” so he didn’t last long.

New York proved much more to Mr. Plummer’s liking. There he would find a home playing classical and contemporary roles on the Broadway stage, in live television plays (he once accidentally made his entrance through a fireplace).

He also met his first wife, actress Tammy Grimes, with whom he had a daughter, Amanda. Among the acting community there was no shortage of drinking companions, including George C. Scott and Jason Robards (whose wife, Lauren Bacall, would phone Mr. Plummer to track her errant husband.) On one storied evening that was later shrouded in myth, Mr. Plummer and Robards invited a policeman and his horse into a Manhattan bar and proceeded to get both of them drunk. The horse’s tipple was Jack Daniels.

The drinking would nearly cost him two wives. The first was his girlfriend, journalist Patricia Lewis, badly hurt in a late-night car accident after an evening on the town in London (she had been driving with Mr. Plummer in the passenger seat, and after she recovered, they were briefly married.) The second was actress Elaine Taylor, the great love of Mr. Plummer’s life, who told him, when he asked her to marry him, to cut down on the booze. “You’re falling apart,” she said. And so he did, after a fashion: He got rid of cocktails and switched to wine instead. Mr. Plummer married Taylor in 1970, and they remained together until his death.

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Caine as Horatio and Mr. Plummer as Hamlet in a BBC production of the play.

The other great love of his life was the stage, despite the fame and acclaim that films brought him. “I never understood Hamlet till I saw Chris’s Hamlet,” said Michael Caine, who starred alongside Mr. Plummer as Horatio in a BBC production of Shakespeare’s play. In 1982, Walter Kerr of the New York Times called Mr. Plummer’s Iago ’the best single Shakespeare performance to have originated in this continent in our time.”

Indeed, it was love of the stage that led Mr. Plummer to his most famous film performance: He would insist that he only took that celebrated role in S&M because he wanted to stage a musical version of Cyrano de Bergerac, and needed to learn to sing.

Having been cast as the humourless Captain von Trapp, Mr. Plummer proceeded to pout his way through the shooting: “My behaviour was unconscionable,” he wrote, sheepishly, in his memoir. Here he was, an award-winning theatre professional of 34, singing about flowers alongside children dressed in curtains. “I’ll admit it,” he wrote. “I was also a pampered, arrogant young bastard, spoiled by too many great theatre roles.”

But the professionalism and good humour of his costar Julie Andrews changed his attitude (they would remain lifelong friends.)

He found a patient mentor in director Robert Wise, even when Wise became horrified that Mr. Plummer’s love of schnapps and pastries caused him to bust out of his uniform: “My God,” Wise told him. “You look like Orson Welles.”

The film’s stars could not have known the cultural snowball they launched with The Sound of Music, and even if he despised it, Mr. Plummer acknowledged and even celebrated its various incarnations and anniversaries with grim good humour. Fortunately, his subsequent work on stage was celebrated enough that he could look back with magnanimity.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Plummer as Captain von Trapp and Julie Andrews as Maria.

Although he found a happy home in the U.S. and Britain – his first British role, as Henry II in Becket, won him an Evening Standard award for best performance – Mr. Plummer had a special affinity for the Stratford Festival in Ontario. After unsuccessfully auditioning for director Tyrone Guthrie’s initial Stratford season, Mr. Plummer returned over six decades to prove that initial judgment wrong. He was a fiery Henry V, though he was briefly felled by kidney stones and upstaged by his understudy, William Shatner. Playing Caesar in Antony and Cleopatra felt particularly familiar: “The libertine, with his wenching, drinking and gourmandizing, was fairly familiar territory for me,” he later wrote. During his early summers in that sleepy Ontario town, he made a pet of a whisky-drinking crow, and turned down a lucrative film contract from Hollywood mogul David O. Selznick.

In 2011, after having played Lear and Prospero, starred in the one-man play Barrymore, and with A Word or Two still on the horizon, Mr. Plummer was given a lifetime achievement award by Stratford: “You always feel you’re going to die the next day after you’re given a lifetime achievement,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of lifetime achievements and I’m still alive so to hell with that theory.”

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Plummer plays Prospero in Stratford's 2010 production of The Tempest.

This attitude – that the only proper place for an actor to pop his clogs is on stage, in the middle of a soliloquy – would mark the later part of Mr. Plummer’s life. “Nobody retires in our profession. We just go on till we drop,” Mr. Plummer told Zoomer magazine in 2015.

His film roles in particular became juicier and more illustrious after his scene-stealing turn as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film The Insider. In 2015, Atom Egoyan directed Mr. Plummer in the twisty Holocaust revenge drama Remember, a movie in which the actor is in almost every scene.

An Oscar-nominated role as Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station in 2009 was followed by the prize itself, when he won a best supporting actor Oscar in 2012 for Beginners, in which he played a man who reveals his sexuality after the death of his wife. The 82-year-old actor, the oldest Oscar winner in history, came onstsage at the Academy Awards ceremony, looked at the statuette and said, “You’re only two years older than me, darling. Where have you been all my life?”

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Plummer accepts his Oscar for best supporting actor in 2012.

Gary Hershorn/Reuters

It was that kind of wit and urbanity that filled the pages of Mr. Plummer’s autobiography, In Spite of Myself, which was published in 2008. A ribald and often profane account of an actor’s life, the book features memorable cameos from Peter O’Toole (dropping his trousers to show off his camel-riding welts) to Orson Welles (filming in the heat of Greece, the great man offered that “Christ on his cross did not suffer as I am suffering now.” )

Story continues below advertisement

At the end of the memoir, Mr. Plummer turned his philosophical eye on a life lived if not always well, then at least to the full. An actor to the end, he gave himself the best exit lines: “As I creep deeper into the twilight, it is not so much the fear of dying that disturbs me but the sudden awareness that I’ve just begun to live and how dreadfully I’m going to miss it all when I’m gone. If only I might linger by painting myself into the landscape so I could always see the beginning of the day.”

A list of his survivors was not immediately available.



At the top of this obituary, you saw a mosaic of Christopher Plummer's many roles over the decades:

Open this photo in gallery

1. Julius Caesar in Caesar and Cleopatra at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, 2008. (Photo: David Hou)

2. Doctor Parnassus in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, 2009. (Photo: Courtesy of E1 Entertainment)

3. Ebenezer Scrooge in The Man Who Invented Christmas, 2017 (Photo: Handout).

4. Cyrano de Bergerac at Stratford, 1962. (Photo: Handout)

5. Ralph Nickleby in Nicholas Nickleby, 2002. (Photo: United Artists)

6. Oil baron J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

7. Holocaust survivor Zev Guttman in Remember, 2015. (Photo: Sophie Giraud, Remember Productions Inc.)

8. Russian writer Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station, 2009. (Photo: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

9. Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music, 1965. (Photo: Associated Press/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

10. King Lear at the Lincoln Center, 2004. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

11. General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991. (Photo: Handout)

12. Hamlet at Stratford, 1957. (Photo: Dennis Bicksler)

13. David the customs inspector in Ararat, 2002. (Photo: Handout)

14. The Emperor in Starcrash, 1979. (Photo: Shout! Factory/ New Horizons)

15. Bank robber Harry Reikle in The Silent Partner, 1978. (Photo: Handout)

16. Actor John Barrymore in Barrymore at Toronto's Elgin Theatre, 2010. (Photo: Cylla von Tiedemann)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies