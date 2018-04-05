Comedy scene-stealer Ed Helms gets serious in historical drama Chappaquiddick

Open this photo in gallery Ed Helms stars as Joe Gargan in director John Curran’s new film Chappaquiddick. Claire Folger/Entertainment Studios

Blood is thicker than water, and sometimes you can drown in it, too.

In Chappaquiddick, John Curran’s thoughtful new drama about the end of America’s Camelot, Ed Helms plays Joe Gargan. A first cousin to the Kennedy brood, Gargan was Senator Ted Kennedy’s friend, brother figure and “fixer.”

It was a moonlit midnight in the summer of 1969 when Kennedy drove his car off a bridge and into a pond on a Massachusetts island. After leaving his female passenger trapped in the submerged vehicle, a dripping-wet Kennedy (capably portrayed by Jason Clarke, who is excellently committed to the young senator’s accent and jawline) seeks his close cousin.

“Get Joe Gargan,” he says. “We’ve got a problem.” When Gargan asks him what happened, Kennedy tells him glumly, “I’m not going to be president.”

That is what goes through Kennedy’s mind – not that he left another human being to die, but that his Oval Office aspirations were dead in the water, fairly literally. The rest of the film deals with a cast of characters (including stroke-addled Kennedy family patriarch Joe, played grimly by Bruce Dern) obfuscating Kennedy’s responsibility in the drowning.

Gargan insists Kennedy report the accident at once, but the young senator doesn’t take the advice. The cousin continues urging him to accept moral culpability over the course of the film, standing by him until he no longer can.

“I think he had a dark epiphany,” says Helms, on the phone from Los Angeles. “Gargan was a protector and babysitter to Ted, and he had a love for the Kennedy name and family. But there was a limit.”

Gargan is Chappaquiddick’s moral compass, which isn’t something unfamiliar to Helms, the busy 44-year-old film actor and former co-star of The Office. Whether it is the frantic dentist Stu Price in the Hangover films or the hapless dad Rusty Griswold in Vacation, Helms is often the guy trying to do the right thing.

“These are just are just pretty decent guys in extraordinary circumstances,” says Helms, a comedic actor who hopes his dramatic role in Chappaquiddick leads to more of the latter. “It’s a story I love to tell, because I relate to it. I’m just struggling to be a better person and a good husband and friend, and to navigate certain situations in an upstanding way.”

Often cast as the deuteragonist, as an actor Helms is not unlike his Chappaquiddick second-fiddle character. When Gargan suggests to a girl at a boozy cottage bash that he’s an adopted, pseudo-Kennedy, she’s not hearing any of it. “Nice try,” she says. “You don’t really look like a Kennedy.”

And Helms doesn’t look like Hangover hunk Bradley Cooper.

What Helms is, is a scene stealer. Moreover, in a subtle way that has more to do with the script than it does with his perfectly fine performance, Helms in Chappaquiddick might be a full-blown movie heister.

There’s really no hope for Kennedy, a sad figure who doesn’t measure up to his deceased older brothers and who trades on his family’s tragic history to get himself out of a jam. But Helms’s Gargan? We can root for him. And, when it becomes apparent Kennedy is a lost cause – he outrageously puts on a neck brace for sympathy after the accident – we turn our attention to him.

“It’s a little bit of a trapdoor to step on,” Helms says, cautiously, when asked about his scene-swiping reputation. “I’m flattered when people say it, but I don’t read it too literally. It’s just a nice way to say that I did okay in this or that movie. And I’m proud of that.”

Ultimately, Chappaquiddick is about family. Ted Kennedy may have been the fourth boy born and his father’s fourth favourite, but he was, nevertheless, a highly fortunate son. Part of a dynasty adored by the public, his famous last name got him a free pass in the so-called “Chappaquiddick incident.”

It was a naked abuse of power and privilege. Can you imagine that kind of thing happening today?

Of course you can, because it’s happening.

“We’re in this weird point where we’re all sort of looking for different ways to hold people accountable,” the actor says, answering a question about the state current of U.S. politics. “We assume the guilty should accept responsibility, and when they don’t, we’re just left to throw our hands up.”