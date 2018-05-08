Controversial film Sexy Durga offers a searing look at patriarchy and misogyny in India

When Sanal Kumar Sasidharan came up with Sexy Durga as the name for his latest film, one of his team members immediately pointed out that the title might bring him trouble. Durga is a venerated Hindu deity, after all, and the wave of Hindu nationalism that’s swept across India didn’t augur well for the film’s fate with the censor board.

“I was not trying to make a problem kind of film or create controversy,” says Sasidharan, in a phone call from Bengaluru, India. “I thought if someone comes with that allegation, we will just screen the film for them [and let them make their own judgment].

“The problem is that most people don’t have time to watch the film, they don’t even have time to talk. There are lots of people with no jobs, they are frustrated and they want to create problems. Plus, in the Indian situation nowadays, everything is politicized. People wanted to [suggest] that this is an attack against Hinduism, or against Durga.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery English-language poster for the movie Sexy Durga. handout photo

Critics have lauded how Sexy Durga offers a searing look at patriarchy and misogyny in India, without being an overtly violent film. The film was cleared by the Indian censor board, after Sasidharan complied with their demands for some audio cuts and a name change to S Durga. However, the film was dropped at the last minute from last year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI), an annual event organized by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corp. of India.

Even though Sasidharan got a court order to ensure his film screened at IFFI, in the end it was not shown at the festival. Since then, it’s had a handful of theatrical screenings in India, all organized by Sasidharan, even as it gained accolades in international film festivals.

Sexy Durga plays in Toronto this month as part of the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA), which bills itself as the largest annual South Asian film festival in North America, offering a roster of more than 150 films in more than 15 languages. The festival runs from May 10 to May 21, with screenings taking place across Toronto and its suburbs.

This year, the focus is on women’s issues and mental health, says Sunny Gill, IFFSA Toronto’s founder and president. A collaboration with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health presents the Roshni Project, a series of four short films produced by South Asian women in Toronto experiencing mental illness and the challenges in finding help.

Listing off films such as A Letter to the President, made by Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat, who will be in attendance at the festival, Marathi-language film Ajji and its relevance to the Asifa Bano child-rape case in India, as well as British film The Boy With the Top Knot’s sensitive look at mental illness, Gill says the festival wants to “start new debates on the continuing violence in our world, especially against women. We want to open other possibilities to fight this violence. … Perhaps we need to denounce all of the old stories that have brought us so close to destroying each other and affirm new stories.”





I was not trying to make a problem kind of film or create controversy. — Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Meanwhile, Sasidharan considers it his duty as a filmmaker to make films that reflect the exact problem a society is grappling with. “I don’t want to hide, I don’t want to make something soothing, a sweet film,” he says, citing works, such as Dekalog, a 10-part TV series by celebrated Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieslowski, that he looks up to. Acknowledging that critics have called Sexy Durga dark and difficult to watch, he adds, “It is the truth. This is the society we are living in. We need to confront it, then only we can change it. And then there’s beauty in that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Set in the Indian state of Kerala, Sexy Durga gives the road-trip movie genre an ominous spin. The action takes place in one night. Durga, a Hindu migrant woman from North India, and Kabeer, a Muslim man from Kerala, are on the run, hitching rides to a train station. They get picked up by two men in a van. A sinister atmosphere starts to build up – from the banter between the men, the blaring music playing and other encounters on the road – putting Durga increasingly ill at ease. The film is a result of years of rumination on how patriarchy permeates Indian society at all levels, many times upheld by women themselves, Sasidharan says.

“The family is like a primary school in India, which teaches you how to behave, how to obey your parents, mainly your father,” he says. “Women nourish this mindset within the family.”

However, in contemporary India, when women have started to step out of the house, work and ask for equal rights, there are conflicts, even in Kerala – touted to have the highest literacy rate in India and a progressive outlook in general.

“You can’t say there’s no sexual violence in Kerala; it is silent, very much hidden,” Sasidharan says. “This patriarchal mindset is not just in India, it is everywhere. But perhaps it’s more primitive in India. Kerala is a little better … but there’s a lot of violence happening in our minds. I was trying to understand that.”

The much-publicized 2012 gang-rape case in New Delhi, which came to be known as the Nirbhaya case and made international headlines, was another catalyst.

“I was using the dreadfulness of night. The possibility of violence is there in each and every moment, especially in Kerala – or anywhere where there is no night life,” Sasidharan says about the process of shooting the film over 22 odd nights. “I needed to make it in total isolation, where there is silence, not much traffic. We had to wait until 12 a.m. every day, and then we could only shoot for two, three hours.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery English-language poster for the movie Sexy Durga. handout photo

While he had planned the entire film, down to camera angles and scenes, the script was largely improvised, with the actors – all his friends – responding to the situation. During the shoot, real life would organically intrude on reel life.

“Because we were shooting at night, and we had a small crew – no big lighting unit or anything – policemen used to come, strangers. They wanted to harass us, asking us what we are doing out at night, especially with a lady. They thought we were doing some illegal activity. Actually, what you see in the film sometimes also happened.”

As for the future of Sexy Durga in India, Sasidharan doesn’t think the film has reached the audience that it deserves – even if it is an indie art film. He’s considering the potential of releasing it via online platforms so that it can play its part in creating conversations.

“In India, we need continuous debate,” he says. “If we want change, we need to tell people this is wrong, every minute of every day.”

IFFSA Toronto runs through May 21 (iffsatoronto.com).