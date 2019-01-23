 Skip to main content

Director Bryan Singer accused of sexual assault with minors: report

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Director Bryan Singer has been accused of sexually assaulting minors in an expose published by The Atlantic.

The Atlantic on Wednesday published a lengthy article about four alleged victims who said they were seduced and molested by the Bohemian Rhapsody director while underage. Three of the men spoke on the condition of anonymity. Victor Valdovinos said he was molested by Singer on the set of Apt Pupil when he was in the seventh grade.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office earlier investigated claims that male minors were pressured into stripping naked for a shower scene in Apt Pupil but declined to press charges.

In a statement issued through his attorney, Singer denied the claims and said The Atlantic article was “conveniently timed” to take advantage of the success of the Oscar-nominated Bohemian Rhapsody.

