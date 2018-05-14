Dramatic protest highlights slow realization by famed Cannes festival that it has a gender problem

What a difference three years makes.

In 2015, the Cannes Film Festival scurried to deny any such dress code after staff were caught refusing women entrance to its famed red carpet because they were not wearing high heels. On Saturday, 82 female film personalities walked that same carpet in all kinds of shoes, pants and dresses in an officially sanctioned march drawing attention to grotesque gender disparities at the prestigious film festival.

The number 82 represents the number of female directors whose films have been invited into official competition at Cannes since the festival was established in 1946, those 82 women who walked the red carpet in their turn and ascended the stairs into the Palais des Festivals. In those years, 1,688 male directors have done the same: You are 20 times more likely to be invited to the Cannes competition as a male filmmaker than as a female filmmaker.

To put this in a statistical context, a female filmmaker’s chances at Cannes are up there with the likelihood that the signatories will meet the targets of the Paris climate accord. Male chances compare well to the likelihood that human activity is causing climate change.

And when it comes to their chances of winning the prestigious Palme d’Or, 77 men have won it; only one woman, Jane Campion, has done the same. (Agnès Varda, the remarkable 89-year-old French filmmaker who was present at the protest, also won an honorary Palme d’Or last year.) But Cannes will continue to makes its selections according to quality, not gender, festival director Thierry Fremaux said at an opening press conference earlier this month.

Nonetheless, he also made some moves towards gender parity: the festival is seeking to balance the selection committees that chose which films will be shown and this year it can at least boast a balanced jury, led by actress Cate Blanchett and including American director Ava DuVernay, Burundian singer and actor Khadja Nin and actresses Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. Slowly, very slowly, the prestigious festival, which in this regard lags well behind similar events including the Toronto International Film Festival, seems to be recognizing that it has a problem – just as Hollywood is doing.

The stately, silent march of the 82 women, organized by a French film industry gender equity initiative known as 5050x2020, took place at the premiere of Girls of the Sun, a film by Eva Husson. She is one of only three female directors with work in the 21-film main festival competition this year. Atthe protest, Blanchett read a statement noting that women are not a minority in this world, before calling for equity in the industry. Then Varda read the same statement in French.

Will this very public rebuke to an apparently chastened festival really force a change?

As with any red-carpet parade, the march lead by the high-profile jury members was visually impressive: The grand Blanchett, draped like some piece of classical statuary in a huge black gown, towered over the ever-funky Varda with her bi-coloured hair. Nin, wearing a large and exotically shaped turban, linked arms with the no-less-distinctive DuVernay who sported a glittering gown and cascading braids.

Together, the whole group made quite a sight, and that spectacle was a powerful reminder that if 95 per cent of festival prizes go to men, 95 per cent of the glamour on which the festival’s power so depends is produced by women.

There was also a lot of black in the crowd recalling the decision of Hollywood women who attended the Golden Globes back in January to dress exclusively in black, a gesture that drew dramatic attention to the numbers of women in the room for that awards ceremony.