Open this photo in gallery: Kristoffer Borgli arrives on the red carpet to promote the film Dream Scenario at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Sept. 9.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

No matter how hard he tries, Kristoffer Borgli cannot fall asleep. The Norwegian filmmaker recognizes the irony, given that his current bout of insomnia comes as he’s right in the middle of promoting his new film Dream Scenario, a dark comedy about an everyday schlub played by Nicolas Cage who, without explanation, begins appearing in the dreams of people around the world.

“I guess it’s a cruel joke on me, though it does feel a little too on-the-nose, like bad writing,” Borgli says over the phone the other week.

“Bad writing” should be the least of Borgli’s concerns, though, given that Dream Scenario not only boasts an excellent Cage performance – easily the actor’s best work in ages – but also a sharp screenplay that goes into unexpected corners, skewering everything from the emptiness of celebrity to cancel culture.

Ahead of the film’s Canadian release, The Globe and Mail spoke with Borgli about filming a new kind of nightmare.

The too-obvious opening question is to ask you whether the idea for this film came to you in a dream.

That would be a great narrative, and I do keep a dream journal to track some of my very strange dreams, which could be fleshed into movies. But this one in particular was a few pieces of a puzzle that came together. The first being this character, a frustrated and delusional man who was having a midlife crisis over a lack of recognition for academic work that he hadn’t even started. Then I was reading Carl Jung and his idea of the collective unconsciousness, which made me think about Nightmare on Elm Street.

There is a wonderful moment late in the film where you bring that Freddy Krueger idea to the fore …

I wanted the film to take place in our current culture, but following the phenomenon from a socio-anthropological lens. How would we respond and engage in this kind of mass cultural level thing if it actually happened? The current times became a co-writer of the script.

Open this photo in gallery: Nicolas Cage, left, and Michael Cera, right, in a scene from Dream Scenario.The Associated Press

Was it much a race against time, then, to ensure the film felt like the most up-to-date snapshot of the times?

Certain elements needed to be updated as we were shooting. To me, the story lives in the same universe that we do. We have these Creepypasta ghost stories on the internet, YouTube videos with tutorials about how to enter other people’s dreams. But this wasn’t going to be a genre exercise.

Cage said that he found playing the role to be a cathartic way of working through his own viral fame.

It wasn’t lost on me the connection that this story has to his real life. It was immediately obvious he was the perfect person to play this role, because his own persona has taken on a life of its own that’s out of his control. It’s been mysterious and frustrating for him, and I think he got to exorcise some of his demons.

Between this film and your 2022 satire Sick of Myself, you have lead characters whose lives are entirely shaped by the reactions of social-media conversations.

They do both deal with people who find their own sense of self-worth in the eyes of others, yeah, which rings true to me in the sort of pathetic parts of my own psychological construction. Both of these movies being written back to back came from a place of living with these questions and problems in my head.

Dream Scenario might be the most filmed-in-Toronto movie I’ve seen in a while. For someone who lives here, there were so many recognizable landmarks, even though it’s set in a fictionalized city.

I always thought of it being set somewhere on the East Coast, maybe upstate New York. Toronto has that same feeling. In a way, there’s this strange sort of anachronistic sense to the movie where we’ve invented all these places that don’t exist in the real world, almost in a dream logic kind of way. The city he actually lives in, we see it briefly on his driver’s license, is called Robing. An anagram of boring. He just lives in a boring city.