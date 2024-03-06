Open this photo in gallery: Jay Baruchel, left, as Mike Lazaridis and Glenn Howerton, as Jim Balsillie in Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry.Courtesy of IFC Films / Elevation Pictures

Two days after taking home the $50,000 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award from the Toronto Film Critics Association, Matt Johnson’s comedy BlackBerry has made history by earning a record 17 Canadian Screen Award nominations, including Best Picture.

On Wednesday morning, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced its nominees for the 2024 CSAs, which celebrate the best in homegrown film, television and digital media. Leading the film slate was BlackBerry, Johnson’s riotous look at the rise and fall of the Waterloo, Ont., smartphone company, which he directed, co-wrote and co-starred in alongside Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton.

The film, which was both a critical and box-office success in Canada when it was released this past May, landed Johnson nominations across multiple categories, including Best Director, Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Comedy) and Best Adapted Screenplay (alongside Matthew Miller). Baruchel, who plays Research In Motion co-founder Mike Lazaridis, earned a nomination for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Comedy), while Howerton, who plays foul-mouthed BlackBerry titan Jim Balsillie, earned a nod for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Comedy).

Clement Virgo’s 2023 drama Brother previously held the record for the most CSA film nominations, with 14 nods.

Director Ariane Louis-Seize’s French-language comedy Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person followed BlackBerry’s CSA lead with 12 nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director). Brandon Cronenberg’s surreal horror film Infinity Pool scored 11 nods (including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay), tying the filmmaker with his father, David Cronenberg, who earned that many in 2023 for Crimes of the Future.

On the television side of the CSAs, Crave’s acclaimed original limited series Little Bird, which traces the traumatic legacy of Canada’s Sixties Scoop, led the pack with 19 nominations, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer (Drama Series) for Darla Contois and Ellyn Jade. The third and final season of the CBC comedy Sort Of followed with 18 nods, while fellow CBC sitcom Workin’ Moms scored 12 nominations for its seventh and final season.

Web series The Drop and How to Fail as a Popstar both led on the digital-media front, with each production earning five nods, including Best Web Program or Series (Fiction).

“In a landscape as diverse and dynamic as ours, the 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominees highlight the breadth of talent our nation proudly nurtures,” said Tammy Frick, the chief executive of the Canadian Academy, in a statement.

The 12th annual CSAs will be awarded in a series of events at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto from May 26 through June 1, with a broadcast hosted by comedian Mae Martin to air on CBC and CBC Gem on May 31.