How the Black Academy’s new head aims to prioritize diversity in front of and behind the screen

Open this photo in gallery: Gail Case was appointed this week as the new executive director of the Black Academy.Marvin Morgan/Supplied

To go by the headlines coming out of Hollywood last year, the film industry has moved on from its promises to prioritize diversity both on and off the screen.

At least four of the film industry’s top diversity, equity and inclusion executives – from Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – left their jobs last summer, leading many observers to wonder what the difference is between action and lip service.

It is a struggle that extends into Canada, and one which Gail Case, the new executive director of the Black Academy, aims to face head-on. Appointed this week to lead the young Canadian cultural institution – which was founded by sibling actors Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, Beacon 23) and Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4) in 2020 to highlight Black Canadian talent – Case enters a cultural landscape that is both hopeful and tremulous.

In the midst of Canadian Screen Week, Case – who most recently served as the director of client services at FACTOR, a not-for-profit focused on Canada’s music industry – spoke with The Globe about the path forward.

What do you think the Black Academy has achieved in its relatively short existence so far?

I’ve been paying attention to them closely because the work that they’ve been doing has been the same work that I’ve been doing personally, which is creating opportunities within the Black community. To provide mentorship, network, and professional development. The Academy’s partnership with the CBC and Insight Productions for the Legacy Awards – to put Black excellence on a national level – is thrilling for me.

How would you describe the Black Academy’s main focus right now?

Our main goal is to break down barriers of discrimination and combat systemic racism in Canada. And we have our four pillars that we work from: to celebrate, educate, connect and inspire. When we honoured filmmaker Director X last year, that showed the younger generation that, despite facing barriers, you can accomplish great things in this industry.

Where does the Black Academy need to go from here?

My main focus is getting the financial support that we need in order to continue our operational goals and programs. I’m trying to align with different areas of government that support culture and the arts, and the areas that are interested in creating more diversity and inclusion. Then it’s looking at private donors and corporate sponsors who align with our goals.

It’s of course a challenging time out there, both in terms of shoring up government support and convincing private corporations to sponsor arts organizations ...

I feel that through our skills-development programs, we’re not only changing the lives of our participants but we’re increasing the presence of Black Canadians in the screen sector. So we’re contributing to the economy, which shows our value.

Despite however good the mission is, are corporations in the giving mood right now?

I believe they are. We’re in several conversations with a variety of corporate sponsors, as well as government funders. I’ll be honest: what keeps the conversation going is the connection of our shared mission and goals, which is all about uplifting the Black community and creating more space for diversity.

What is the future of the Legacy Awards, the Black Academy’s annual telecast on the CBC? It was initially set as a three-year deal with the broadcaster starting in 2022, so how are things looking beyond this fall’s show?

Right now, the Academy and the CBC and Insight are in the midst of ongoing discussions about the show and its future growth. One-hundred per cent we’re broadcasting this year, and we’ll be making an announcement soon on the exact date.

Your appointment was announced in the midst of Canadian Screen Week. How do you think our country is measuring up in terms of diversity since the Black Academy was launched?

We’re making progress, but the conversation needs to continue. There are a lot of organizations that are now including diversity, equity and inclusion in their mandates. So I would say there’s a little progress happening, and it needs to continue.

This interview has been condensed and edited.