Fede Alvarez, the latest director who spins Lisbeth Salander’s spider web

Claire Foy did not have fun playing Lisbeth Salander in the new film The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story, according to her director, Fede Alvarez. And Alvarez is chuffed about that.

“I don’t think any actor working in my movies ever has fun,” said Alvarez, the Uruguayan director of Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe, in a recent phone call. “Usually we are done and they never want to make a movie with me again. I really try to put them through the wringer.”

If one of his actors is in a bad mood, “I take that bad mood and make it worse,” he continues, his voice brimming with energy and humour. “If the scene is about Lisbeth being in a place she doesn’t want to be, I won’t be an ass, but I just won’t give my actor the emotional support that some directors will give. I’m not there to try to make her feel great. I’m there to try to make the audience feel great. It’s a kind of tough love.”

Since Lisbeth spends the entire film in places she doesn’t want to be, Foy must have had some rough days. Based on the novel by David Lagercrantz, with characters created by Stieg Larsson, The Girl in the Spider’s Web teases us with an apocalyptic scenario – can Salander, a kind of James Bond in black leather, save the world? – but then drills down into the story of her personal demons. Unlike the American version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which centred on the journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) and starred Rooney Mara as Salander, the current film is told from Salander’s point of view. Mara’s girl was ghost-like, unknowable; in Foy’s hands, she’s more bruised, more human.

Alvarez says she’s also more relevant: “Lisbeth allows us to talk about prejudice, because a lot of people who see her would underestimate her. They would never think she’s the person she is. She also has to find common ground with her scariest foe. We have to do that, see the other side, where the other person is coming from. Because constant conflict will lead to a bleak future for everyone.”

After watching “two seconds” of the Netflix series The Crown, Alvarez knew Foy was his Lisbeth. “It’s a counterintuitive choice, which is always fun,” he says. “But when you go deeper – and you should, as a director; you have to go past the characterization and see the character – at that level, the Queen and Lisbeth are similar. Both characters have a lot of suppressed anger and sadness. The Queen is not allowed to show emotions. Lisbeth doesn’t allow herself to. So they’re always in this pressure cooker that you can’t wait to go off. Only the best actors can do this, pretend to be, say, angry, and still let us know they’re terrified inside. That’s really what a great performance is made of: repressed emotion that you can see through the eyes of the actor.”

Foy and Alvarez had a few vocal disagreements – he recalls “a passionate argument about film” that emptied a Stockholm restaurant and continued through the streets as they walked back to their hotel – but they parted friends, and he can’t imagine working without that actor/director tension. “Good actors have a strong point of view and good directors do as well,” he says. “An actor saying yes to everything is not a good thing. That would be a puppet.

“You want fire,” he adds. “The last thing you want is indifference.”

For a guy who loves tension, Alvarez – who is 40 and handsome, with rock-star hair and dreamy blue eyes – has had a remarkably smooth ride to the top. At the age of 7, he got his first camera and was soon experimenting with stop-motion animation. At 15, he and his friends were shooting VHS shorts on the streets of his native Montevideo. In 2009, armed with $300 – “only enough money to pay the extras” – he made a short, Ataque de Panico (Panic Attack), about aliens invading his city. He did everything: visual effects, sound, editing. He uploaded it to YouTube and “woke up the next morning with hundreds of e-mails from Hollywood.”

Back then, cat videos went viral, not pieces of regional fiction filmmaking. “But it spread through Hollywood like wildfire,” Alvarez says with an audible grin. “I guess they thought it was good.”

One film honcho flew him to Los Angeles, another paid for his hotel, and he arrived on a Monday with an armload of meetings on his schedule. But that afternoon, he bumped into the producer Nathan Kahane just outside Lionsgate studios. They chatted about movies; Kahane offered to introduce Alvarez to his producing partner, Sam Raimi (who directed many Evil Dead projects, beginning in 1981); and by the end of the day, Alvarez had a deal to reimagine, co-write and direct the movie that became Evil Dead. He cancelled his other meetings, flew back to Uruguay and started writing.

“I wasn’t interested in the social aspect of Hollywood,” Alvarez says. “I’m still not. I’m an outsider when it comes to the industry. I go away and write a movie, I come back, make it, then I start thinking about the next one.”

Evil Dead made US$54-million (compared with the original’s US$2.4-million); Alvarez’s follow-up, Don’t Breathe, raked in US$89-million. Next thing he knew, Alvarez was being handed the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo torch from its director, David Fincher. In high school, Alvarez revered Fincher’s movies. So was he intimidated? Nah. “The fact that you’re even asking me this puts a smile on my face,” Alvarez replies. “Someone saying my name in a sentence with his name, that’s a thrill.

“It really doesn’t happen every day, that you make a short, then Hollywood flies you in and gives you a movie,” he burbles on disingenuously, as only a lucky person can. “For me, it was a non-stop thing – not only did I get the chance to write and direct a movie, but since then I’ve been able to write and direct them all. I always have full creative control on the movies I make and that makes me very happy.” Don’t Breathe 2 is in the works, as is Labyrinth, an update of the 1986 fantasy starring David Bowie.

“I love the craft of filmmaking – how you turn something into more than the sum of its parts,” Alvarez sums up. “The images, the performances, the sound – each on its own is something. But together, they create movie magic. That fascinates me every time.”