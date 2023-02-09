Do you feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Alison Brie stars in Somebody I Used To Know.Scott Patrick Green/Amazon Prime Video

A big swing away from their 2020 horror film The Rental, filmmaking/real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie (he directs, she stars, they both write) attempt to refresh the rom-com with this new direct-to-Prime Video movie. A more sitcom-y spin on Noah Baumbach’s Margot at the Wedding, Somebody I Used to Know follows a reality-TV producer named Ally (Brie) who heads back to her hometown after a professional humiliation, finding a long-lost love (Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis) along the way. The problem is that her ex is set to be married that very weekend to a genuinely wonderful younger woman (Kiersey Clemons), a situation that Ally seems determined to sabotage.

Unsure whether their lead character is a hero or villain, Franco and Brie waver between cringe comedy and nervy sexual drama, never landing any particular tone. The result is messy, but thanks to Brie’s never-wavering energy and a strong supporting cast (Brie’s old Community co-star Danny Pudi is a welcome presence, as is Julie Hagerty as Ally’s lascivious mom) it’s at least a highly interesting mess. But one probably best not watched on Valentine’s Day weekend, despite Prime Video’s scheduling and algorithmic push.

Babylon (on-demand, including Apple TV, Google Play)

Margot Robbie, centre, in Babylon.Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP

A magnificent box-office and critical bomb upon its theatrical release this past December, I feel that time will be kind to Damian Chazelle’s Babylon. Especially now that it can be watched – and more thoroughly dissected – at home, over and over again. The kind of full-throated, barrel-chested, more-more-more exercise in gusto and ambition that comes around once a decade, the film following a trio of Silent Era Hollywood players (played by Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva) might just have sunk Chazelle’s impressive career to the bottom of the La Brea Tar Pits. But the filmmaker deserves attention for throwing his entire self into making a delirious, lurid and sprawling concoction whose magnificent reach just about meets its grasp.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (Prime Video)

Maria Bakalova, left, and Amandla Stenberg in Bodies Bodies Bodies.Gwen Capistran/Courtesy of A24

An Agatha Christie mystery drenched in the neon-bright colours of a TikTok video gone to seed, Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a group of college friends who gather at the secluded mansion belonging to the parents of spoiled coke-head David (Pete Davidson). Soon enough, someone is dead, and everyone is a suspect. The script, based on a story by Kristen Roupenian (author of the viral Cat Person New Yorker short story from 2017) but rewritten by Sarah DeLappe, carefully balances bloodletting with social satire. We get a kick watching the bloody mayhem because it taps into our own “serves them right” mentality regarding those pesky Gen Z kids, us more mature viewers safely ensconced in our one-generation-above superiority, even if we’re really just as terrified (but obviously wiser, natch) than the idiots running around here.

Pleasure (Crave)

Sofia Kappel stars in Pleasure.Courtesy of Crave

Given that Hollywood and the pornography industry operate practically side by side, with just a few miles of Los Angeles and a few layers of clothing between them, there is a curious lack of contemporary cinema about the business and pleasure of making a business out of pleasure. A Boogie Nights here, a Lovelace there – but those films use porn as the dramatic backdrop, not the thematic foreground. We’re told by the movies over and over again that we like to watch, except when the close-ups become too extreme. Which is partly why Ninja Thyberg’s movie Pleasure is such a welcome, fascinating, difficult and ruthlessly provocative thing to swallow. A sometimes cruel but always committed look at one young woman’s journey from European porn star wannabe to hardcore American XXX icon, the director’s expansion of her own 2013 short film of the same name is an engagingly brutal experience, no matter your familiarity or comfort with modern adult entertainment.

Moonlight (CBC Gem)

Trevante Rhodes and Andre Holland in Moonlight.David Bornfriend/Courtesy of A24 / Elevation Pictures

As we approach the 2023 Academy Awards, it’s worth revisiting the last big Oscars moment that made us gasp not with shock and anger, but genuine joy: Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight winning the Best Picture statuette after a gigantic onstage gaffe. The 2016 drama has aged remarkably well, a perfect small movie with gigantic ambitions and a handful of tremendous performances. It also serves as a reminder that Jenkins is dearly missed on the big screen – while he’s been busy making the Prime Video series The Underground Railroad and producing such gems as Aftersun, he hasn’t made a feature since 2018′s If Beale Street Could Talk. Then again, his next project is slated to be the “live-action” Disney sequel Mufasa: The Lion King. I’m both excited, and a little bit confused.