Do you ever feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era, where there are so many new films and series being released on streaming platforms every day that it can feel hard to keep your head above the zeitgeist waters. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

Stars at Noon (on-demand, including Apple TV, Google Play, digital TIFF Lightbox)

Joe Alwyn, left, and Margaret Qualley star in the Stars at Noon.Courtesy of A24

Fact: France’s Claire Denis (Trouble Every Day, Beau Travail) is one of the greatest filmmakers working today. Another fact: She has some voluble detractors who strangely live to counter such admiration, including those who took one look at her new erotic thriller Stars at Noon when it premiered at Cannes this past spring and declared it a cinematic atrocity of the highest order. While Denis’s adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novel isn’t her strongest work by far – it is overlong, lets slip some embarrassing bits of bedroom dialogue, and badly miscasts its lead actor – it makes for supremely fascinating, beguiling viewing, as with every Denis film.

Margaret Qualley stars as an American journalist (or, rather, wannabe journalist) who is desperate for a ticket out of Nicaragua, and finds a potential mark in a shady oil businessman (Joe Alwyn, too bland for a role once intended for Denis’s High Life star Robert Pattinson). Cleverly blending genres and politics (Johnson’s novel took place in the 1980s, when he wrote it, but Denis has updated the material for a COVID-19 world), Stars at Noon is the kind of ambitious, demanding storytelling that would be a weaker filmmaker’s best effort – even if it ultimately becomes a footnote in Denis’s canon. Bonus: It features the best John C. Reilly cameo ever committed to film (with apologies to Anchorman 2).

Three Tall Women (CBC Gem, Stratfest@Home)

Martha Henry as A in Edward Albee's Three Tall Women.V. Tony Hauser

For those who never got the chance to watch Canadian theatre legend Martha Henry onstage, the Stratford Festival is offering a remarkable opportunity. Starting this weekend, a filmed production of Stratford’s 2021 production of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women – starring Henry, and captured by director Barry Avrich just 12 days before the 83-year-old actress died of cancer – will be available to watch on CBC Gem and the Stratfest@Home on-demand platform (starting Oct. 16.) The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which Albee called an “exorcism” of his own relationship with his adoptive mother, allows Henry to deliver a tour-de-force performance that is as witty as it is heartbreaking. Watching the production with the knowledge that it would be the Canadian icon’s last only lends that much more of a potent sense of heartbreak, and awe, to the proceedings.

Shantaram (Apple TV+)

Charlie Hunnam stars in 'Shantaram', which premieres on Apple TV+ on Oct. 14.APPLE TV+

Even though he has starred on a long-running TV series (Sons of Anarchy), been the lead of a few Guy Ritchie movies (King Arthur, The Gentlemen), proven his Judd Apatow-honed comedic chops (Undeclared) and cancelled the gosh-darn apocalypse (Pacific Rim), I feel that Charlie Hunnam still hasn’t quite achieved the fame that the roguishly charming English actor deserves. Perhaps he’ll find that next big career move in Shantaram, the new Apple TV+ series based on Gregory David Roberts’s bestselling 2003 novel. Hunnam stars as one of contemporary television’s most preferred hero archetypes – the troubled but intriguing man on the run – who finds himself hiding out in what was then known as Bombay. The first episode is enticing enough, in that sweaty-sexy-salacious way, though the credibility of the entire thing rests heavily on Hunnam’s shoulders. But those shoulders are sturdy, broad and built for whatever blockbuster project next requires the actor’s presence.

Tenet (Netflix)

Robert Pattinson, left, and John David Washington star in Tenet.Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

Remember the dark days of summer 2020, when the entire movie business seemed to hinge on the success of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet? Now that we’re older and (just a wee bit) wiser, it seems like a good time to revisit the cerebral action movie without the weight of societal expectations. Turns out: Tenet is a whole lot of gobbledygook fun. There are spectacular action scenes filmed in exotic international locales, all captured in gloriously intimidating Imax. There are slick gentlemen engaging in acts of ultra-serious violence. A booming score so floor-shaking that it drowns out almost all the dialogue. Oh, and Michael Caine is here, too. If you love Nolan movies – if you can’t help but embrace his knack for slick spectacle at the same time that your throat tightens up with the realization of what chunky plot nonsense he is asking you to once again swallow – then Tenet is a divine offering from the movie gods that works no matter the pandemic circumstances.

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson star in 'Bad Sisters' on Apple TV+.Natalie Seery/APPLE TV+

For those in the know, Irish actress/writer/director Sharon Horgan is a force to be reckoned with. But if you have never seen, say, the Prime Video series Catastrophe (in which Horgan plays the yin to Rob Delaney’s yang) or the unjustifiably short-lived HBO series Divorce (which starred Sarah Jessica Parker but was masterminded by Horgan), then you really should, right now. And then you can come back and watch her latest production, the new series Bad Sisters, a twisty dramedy about five close-knit siblings (including Horgan) who must band together to cover up their involvement in a very bad thing. Dark without being moribund, and witty without being caustic, Bad Sisters sets itself up for a challenge that it actually meets. Oh, and once you’ve binged the series, you can seek out Horgan’s scene-stealing role in the underrated 2018 comedy Game Night.