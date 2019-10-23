For Pedro Almodovar, Antonio Banderas will be ‘the soldier’

In Pain and Glory, actor Antonio Banderas gets to play the director – sort of. The new film from renowned Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar is a semi-autobiographical drama that casts Banderas as an ailing film director who is rescued from creative block by figures from his past. The actor attended the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where he spoke about this second reunion with Almodovar. The pair worked together at the beginning of their careers in Spain in the 1980s, separated creatively for two decades when Banderas moved to Hollywood, and then reunited for 2011′s The Skin I Live In.
What was your reaction when Almodovar approached you to play this role so close to his own life?
My first reaction had to do with trust, and gratitude. When somebody calls you to just play him, it’s very unusual and at the same time very flattering: He trusts me. And immediately, in a parallel line, was panic: Oh my god: How am I going to approach this character?
He said you could imitate him?
I didn’t like that. The danger of becoming a caricature was enormous. He provided me already with his hair, with his costumes, with an exact reproduction of his apartment in Madrid. That was enough.
I said, allow me to do this character from the inside out. Let’s just start working from scratch. He said okay. That was very important for me. I have been telling this story: I started doing this character here in Toronto …
How was that?
For 22 years I didn’t work with Pedro and I arrived to rehearsals [for The Skin I Live In] and I was bringing all the experiences that I had in America. I said, look, I have all these new tools; I can do this, I can do that. After a week of rehearsing he said, you know Antonio, those tools you got from America, they may be very useful for you and your American director, but where are you?
And, at the Toronto festival, I saw the movie for the first time in front of an audience and suddenly I saw he was capable of bringing out of me a character I didn’t know I had inside. Immediately I thought, I have to be more humble. I have to listen to the people I trust and admire. I was wishing he would call me again. So when he did call me back [for Pain and Glory] I said listen, I am a soldier.
A soldier?
I’m not a general, with all the medals. In those nine years, many things had happened. I got a divorce [from actress Melanie Griffith], I had a heart attack. There are a number of things that made me reflect on life in a different way. Pedro, [I said]: We are getting older; there is only space for truth in our lives, so let’s try to do something in that space.
He said to me, after your heart attack, there is something in you that I want to expose, to use it in the character, if it’s okay with you. I said absolutely, I know what you are talking about.
You still work regularly in English; you and Gary Oldman are playing corrupt business lawyers in The Laundromat. So, talking about Hollywood tricks, do you prefer working in Spanish?
I learned English when I was 31 years old; I will always have an accent. The attachment you have with words is different. It’s very easy to say ‘I love you’ or ‘I hate you’ because you don’t have a history with that. So, you detach emotionally in a different country and you learn bad words and you just drop them – and everybody is ‘Oh, wow.’ I can use those things to my advantage. It created a kind of exotic way of acting that was different.
It depends on the project. In The Laundromat, I didn’t understand any of it, that financial stuff. Gary [Oldman] told me: ‘Just say the lines.’ In Pain and Glory, I think my character is much more made in the silent moments.
It’s a brave performance; the character is grumpy, narcissistic, deeply privileged but unaware of it. Who decided he would be unattractive?
Both of us. Making him attractive was not a priority, not even on the books. The character is sick, self-centred; it’s not until a certain point in the story you discover he is taking steps to close things that were left open in his past. He gets the capacity for being able to say, forgive me. Pedro would never say that, he would never say forgive me. There are things he recognized in himself and put in the character. When I read the script for the first time, I could not believe that he was just so confessional.
Are we the things we have done and the things that we have said, or are we also the things we would have love to say but never said, the things we wanted to do but never did? Pedro took a step ahead in this movie to do those things. That is where the movie becomes emotional. We all have backpacks full of miseries, regrets; people relate to that.
This interview has been edited and condensed
Pain and Glory opens Oct. 25 in Toronto and Ottawa
