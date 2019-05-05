For two weeks a year, South Asian cinema unleashes its biggest bets in Toronto

It was a bit of luck that when Montreal-based filmmaker Ken Scott got a call from the French producer of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, one of his projects had been delayed. “If he would have called me a week before, I would not have been able to work on this project,” says Scott (Starbuck, La Grande Seduction), in a phone interview from Montreal. Adapted from the popular French novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe by Romain Puértolas, the film features famous South Indian movie star Dhanush.
The producers had already roped in the Indian celebrity to play the central role of Aja, a con man from the streets of Mumbai, who ends up in Paris in search of a French father he’s never met. A series of comedic misadventures sees him travelling through Spain and Italy among other places, banding together with a group of Sudanese refugees and meeting an assortment of other characters along his journey.
“I just loved the story. I felt there was a lot of heart. It was truly funny, poignant. It was just so full of unexpected plot twists. It had this great main character, Aja,” Scott adds. While the movie is whimsical, and sometimes borders on slapstick, “there’s something very touching, and poignant, and dare I say philosophical in the story.”
The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is one of the opening-night films at the annual International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA), which bills itself as the largest annual South Asian film festival in North America. Now in its eighth year, the festival runs from May 9 through May 20, with screenings taking place mostly in Brampton and Mississauga. This year, the festival will screen more than 150 films in the Greater Toronto Area, its roster including short films and documentaries by filmmakers from South Asia and its diaspora. IFFSA Toronto has also grown to become a year-round operation, and will screen more than 250 films in 2019.
Gurinder Chadha’s latest work, Blinded by the Light, which is inspired by the life of British journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and his obsession with Bruce Springsteen, will also play opening night, alongside Bhonsle, a Hindi-language film starring veteran Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee. Both Chadha and Bajpayee will be in attendance at the festival.
“Manoj won a Padam Shri earlier this year, you know," says Sunny Gill, founder and president of IFFSA Toronto, referring to the actor receiving one of of India’s highest civilian awards. “He’s an amazing actor, and he will be giving a master class this year.” Bajpayee is one industry veteran slated to participate in workshops on offer, designed to help participants understand the roles of producer, theatre director, film director and music score. “Our goal is to create a South Asian institution in the cinematic arts space. To create a platform where we can showcase world class South Asian films, where we can share our stories through the medium of films. And also create a platform for young South Asian creators and storytellers," Gill says.
Take Megha Ramaswamy, for example. A filmmaker and writer based in Mumbai, whose previous works Newborns and Bunny screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014 and 2015 respectively, Ramaswamy is coming to IFFSA Toronto with her new TV series called The Odds. It’s about two teens who skip school on the day of an important exam to go on a fantastical journey through Mumbai.
“It’s a coming-of-age series, it’s youth-centric with a huge dash of nostalgic familiarity for those who have grown up in India,” Ramaswamy says in a phone conversation from New York, where she’s working on a feature film called Reshma Shera. “But it also breaks away from the millennial stereotype” of disaffected youth, she adds.
This year’s festival will also tip its hat to master Bengali filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, says Anup Singh, a filmmaker who acts as a mentor and ambassador for festival. The festival will screen Ray’s Pather Panchali and Ghatak’s Titas Ekti Nadir Naam/A River Called Titas.
“It’s a celebration of 100 years of Bengali cinema, celebration of two great masters of cinema – who also happen to be two father figures of independent Indian cinema," Singh says. "Perhaps all independent cinema that comes after them is in some way influenced by them … And so the younger filmmakers this year, you will see how they have taken from the older greats and how they have moved forward – made it modern and contemporary. That perhaps is a theme at the festival this year: Tradition and what we do with it.”
Singh’s own involvement with IFFSA Toronto came shortly after he screened his film Qissa at TIFF in 2013. He was invited to bring Qissa to IFFSA Toronto. While speaking with Gill and other team members, Singh realized they had similar ideas as to what a film festival really means.
“The gathering of people I think is very, very important, especially in our times. These days, a gathering of people can lead to violence. A film festival is exactly the opposite,” he says.
“We wanted to create an audience which is not only happy and amused in a cinema. We wanted to make into a community which is reacting with responsibility, which is in a dialogue with whatever they face. They shouldn’t just accept whatever is given to them passively. They should question it, talk among themselves and their community. We wanted to invite films that allow for this kind of dialogue.”
Beyond conversations, the festival has also led to collaborations, Gill says. When Punjabi filmmaker Gurvinder Singh came to IFFSA Toronto with his first film, Anhey Ghorey Da Daan, he met with Punjabi writer and Brampton, Ont., resident Waryam Singh Sandhu. Their conversation led Singh to make a film based on Sandhu’s story; called Chauthi Koot, it was the first Punjabi film to be shown at Cannes.
“They hadn’t known each other before,” Gill says. “And then Gurvinder brought Chauthi Koot here, for its North American premiere in 2017.”
The International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto runs May 9-20 at various locations.