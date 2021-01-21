Full Stream Ahead: Dave Franco’s horror debut, Budapest’s best film of the year and, you guessed it, Frank Stallone

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film

Register
AdChoices
Screen Time

Full Stream Ahead: Dave Franco’s horror debut, Budapest’s best film of the year and, you guessed it, Frank Stallone

Barry Hertz
Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sheila Vand in Dave Franco's The Rental, coming to Amazon Prime Video this week.

Allyson Riggs/IFC Films

With movie theatres reopening and then closing and then who-knows-what, there is comfort in knowing that, thanks to streaming and video-on-demand, we can all program our own double (or triple, or quadruple) bills at home. Here are this week’s best new digital releases.

The Rental, Amazon Prime Video

Released in drive-ins and on-demand stateside way back in July, Dave Franco’s well-received horror movie is finally available to law-abiding Canadians starting Friday. While The Rental doesn’t reinvent conventions, it does abide by them in a slick, frequently unnerving manner. Following two couples, including Dan Stevens and Franco’s real-life wife Alison Brie, as they try to enjoy a long weekend getaway facilitated by an Airbnb-like service, The Rental offers a compelling mix of domestic-drama tension and slasher thrills. And following last summer’s Kevin Bacon-starring You Should Have Left, it offers further evidence that you should never, ever stay in someone else’s house. The hotel industry could use a win right about now.

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, digital TIFF Bell Lightbox

Open this photo in gallery

Natasa Stork stars in Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time.

Courtesy of Films We Like

One of the best and most underrated selections of this past fall’s Toronto International Film Festival, this long-titled Hungarian drama asks what would you do if the love of your life disavowed any knowledge of you? That is the curious situation that Marta (Natasa Stork) finds herself in after returning to Budapest from decades abroad. She believes – she knows for a fact – that Janos (Viktor Bodo), whom she met while in New Jersey, knows her and loves her. Yet when she plans a rendezvous back home, Janos says he has no idea who she is or what she is talking about. This throws Marta, a neurosurgeon who is beginning to doubt her own work, into a state of existential crisis, one that director Lili Horvat teases with curiosity and ambiguity, as if Krzysztof Kieslowski were alive and well and making movies in Budapest. The ending twists the knife, but just enough that you’ll bleed out satisfied.

Story continues below advertisement

Identifying Features, digital TIFF Bell Lightbox

Open this photo in gallery

Fernanda Valadez's debut feature Identifying Features is coming to the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Courtesy of TIFF

A rebuke to the streaming world’s unceasing flow of narco-thrillers, director Fernanda Valadez’s debut feature offers a more nuanced, humane look at Mexico’s migration crisis. Tracing twin narratives – one involving a mother’s (Mercedes Hernandez) search for her border-destined son, another following a young man’s (David Illescas) deportation from the U.S. – Identifying Features finds drama not in guns and shootouts, but smaller everyday tragedies. While the details of Valadez’s world can be vague at times, and the filmmaker is no fan of dialogue, Identifying Features is an intriguing corrective to cinema that treats Mexico as little more than a land of cheap thrills.

Stallone: Frank, That Is, VOD

Open this photo in gallery

Frank Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's younger brother, is the subject of Stallone: Frank, That Is.

Branded Studios

I am not going to pretend that this look at the lesser-known Stallone sibling is a good movie. It is a vanity project with the faintest hint of documentary ambitions – a barely feature-length tribute to the many apparent talents (music! acting! boxing!) of Sylvester’s younger brother. But there is a certain cheesy charm in watching so many members of Hollywood’s lower-tier talent pool – Billy Dee Williams, Nick Vallelonga, Billy Zane and gosh-dang Geraldo Rivera – gather to sing the praises of Hollywood’s ultimate D-lister/Saturday Night Live punchline. Sure, genuine star Arnold Schwarzenegger pops up, but it seems that he only agreed to talk if he could do so while working out. Director Derek Wayne Johnson’s “film” may have been struggling for distribution for some time – one interview subject, actor Danny Aiello, died in 2019 – but now that it’s finally here, it’s charming in a slimy Entourage sort of way. Plus: it contains lots of Frank’s Staying Alive single Far From Over. Which is pretty catchy.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies