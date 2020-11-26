Full Stream Ahead: Kurt Russell’s Santa Claus, Paul Bettany’s Uncle Frank, and the Russo brothers’ ISIS thriller

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film

Register
AdChoices
Screen Time

Full Stream Ahead: Kurt Russell’s Santa Claus, Paul Bettany’s Uncle Frank, and the Russo brothers’ ISIS thriller

Barry Hertz
Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus and Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2.

JOSEPH LEDERER/NETFLIX/NETFLIX

With movie theatres reopening, and then closing and then who-knows-what, there is comfort in knowing that, thanks to streaming and video-on-demand, we can all program our own double (or triple, or quadruple) bills at home. Here are this weekend’s best new at-home releases.

The Christmas Chronicles 2, Netflix Between streamers, the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and traditional television networks, we’re getting 82 new holiday movies this season (this is not a joke). Wading through the offerings can be as stressful as any Christmas shopping season, let alone Xmas 2020. But one easy highlight is this glossy and slick production, a sequel to Netflix’s 2018 crowd-pleaser The Christmas Chronicles. Real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are back as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and delightful as before, while new cast members Julian Dennison and Tyrese Gibson bring some added charm to the family-friendly proceedings. The new film’s plot and its intended lessons don’t break the mould – step-siblings need to get along, evil elves are people, too – but director Chris Columbus keeps things bright and bouncy enough, and Netflix very clearly spent the equivalent of several nations’ GDPs on the production design.

Open this photo in gallery

Paul Bettany as Frank, Sophia Lillis as Beth and Peter Macdissi as Wally in Uncle Frank.

Brownie Harris/Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Uncle Frank, Amazon Prime Video Although Uncle Frank is said to not be based on the life of its filmmaker Alan Ball (Six Feet Under, True Blood), the sheer intimacy of the family drama at least hints at the director’s own upbringing. Following a gay English professor’s journey from his New York university campus back home to the deep south to attend the funeral of his unloving father, Uncle Frank ticks off a lot of familiar melodrama boxes, right down to the weepy post-funeral reconciliation. But it gets a boost from Ball’s sensitive handling of the material, and two standout performances: Paul Bettany as the title character, and Ball’s real-life partner Peter Macdissi as Frank’s wily boyfriend.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Qutaiba Abdelhaq as Kamal and Suhail Dabbach as Major Jaseem in Mosul.

Jose Haro /NETFLIX

Mosul, Netflix After already delivering Netflix one action-packed thriller about mercenaries hunting bad guys across a city over the course of a single day with Extraction, producing brothers Anthony and Joe Russo offer a similar package to the streaming giant with their new project, Mosul. Not to be confused with Dan Gabriel’s 2019 documentary of the same name, director Matthew Michael Carnahan’s Mosul is pure Hollywood, grafted onto the real-world terror of ISIS’s stranglehold over Iraq. Those expecting a geo-politics lesson will walk away disappointed and confused, but anyone hoping for an intense journey full of flying bullets and crumbling debris will be more than satisfied.

Human Rights Film Festival, streaming at HRFF.ca For the past nine years, Toronto’s Human Rights Film Festival has offered not only its best intentions, but important and powerful cinema, too. Naturally, the organization is skipping its physical iteration this year, but instead is offering a week-long festival Dec. 3 to 10 online, for free, with most titles available to home audiences across Canada. Highlights include the Canadian premiere of Objector, a drama looking at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as Brazilian women’s-rights documentary Indianara and Syrian refugee doc Reunited.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies