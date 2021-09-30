Full Stream Ahead: Michael Greyeyes, ISIS terrorists and eternal androids top this week’s best underrated releases

With Canadian movie theatres still caught in capacity-restriction limbo – and theatrical titles continuing to hopscotch around the release-date calendar – there is comfort in knowing that, thanks to streaming and video-on-demand, we can all program our own double (or triple, or quadruple) bills at home. Here’s a look at this week’s best under-the-radar films, and where to find them.
Artificial Immortality (digital TIFF Lightbox until Oct. 7, streaming on Crave starting Oct. 8): If you feel like 2021 has gone on forever, then perhaps skip Ann Shin’s new documentary examining all the many ways in which scientists are advancing the “live-forever” market. But for those who can push past the daunting reality of our long-winter world, Artificial Immortality offers a fascinating look at what lengths people will apparently go to in order to never, ever die. While a survey of next-gen tech might drag in feature-length format, Shin wisely and poignantly wraps the narrative around her own family history and anxieties about leaving this mortal coil. The result is a thought-provoking and, for some, entirely relatable treatise on what it means to rage against the dying of the light.
Wild Indian (VOD, including Google Play and Apple TV/iTunes): After the raves that greeted Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.’s drama following its Sundance Film Festival premiere this past January, I expected more promotion around Wild Indian’s general release. Instead, I just happened to stumble upon it while scrolling through Apple TV’s “new release” tab, unaware it had been added to the flooded VOD market weeks earlier. While Corbine’s murder-mystery drama might be a bit too stage-y for the cinema, it unfolds perfectly in the comfort of a living room. But the real reason to watch is Canadian actor Michael Greyeyes, who adds to his “of-the-moment” reputation following the zombie drama Blood Quantum and television series Rutherford Falls by delivering a searing performance as a man outrunning his horrible past.
Profile (VOD, including Google Play and Apple TV/iTunes): About a year and change ago, I wondered aloud whether the pandemic might cause Hollywood to, at least temporarily, pivot to a new form of filmmaking – “screen-life” films, whose stories take place entirely on someone’s computer screen – in order to avoid utilizing large crews and crowds. That, fortunately, didn’t become reality, though this year has seen a trickle of screen-life movies, including Profile, from the genre’s champion, Timur Bekmambetov (Searching, the Unfriended series). Profile isn’t exactly a pandemic-era film – it was produced back in 2018 – but its storyline following a young London journalist cat-fishing an ISIS recruiter, told entirely through the journalist’s social-media feeds and video chats, feels extremely, uncomfortably and, thrillingly, circa 2021.
