Full Stream Ahead: Robin Wright’s Land and Notturno’s look inside ISIS lead this week’s best under-the-radar bets

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film

Register
AdChoices
Screen Time

Full Stream Ahead: Robin Wright’s Land and Notturno’s look inside ISIS lead this week’s best under-the-radar bets

Barry Hertz
Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Robin Wright stars as Edee in her feature directorial debut Land, a Focus Features release.

Daniel Power/Focus Features

With movie theatres reopening and then closing and then who-knows-what, there is comfort in knowing that, thanks to streaming and video-on-demand, we can all program our own double (or triple, or quadruple) bills at home. Here are this week’s best under-the-radar digital releases

Land, VOD including Cineplex Store

A kind of stay-at-home Nomadland, Robin Wright’s feature directorial debut, in which she also stars, follows one woman’s escape to a remote cabin in order to outrun some undefined personal tragedy. The handsomely filmed, quietly intimate drama has a lot going for it: beautiful Alberta scenery, compelling co-star Demián Bichir choppin’ wood like nobody’s business, and the ferocious appearance of a very angry bear. That should be enough to get Wright fans onboard, though fair warning to everyone else that you might walk away itching for a bit of alone time yourself.

Notturno, VOD including digital TIFF Lightbox

Open this photo in gallery

Shot over two years on the borders between Syria, Iraq, Kurdistan and Lebanon, Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno depicts the routines of people trying to survive in the war-torn region.

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

One hour into Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, a portrait of a Middle East ripped into pieces, a sequence arrives featuring a young boy. In emotionless language, the child displays a selection of crayon-colored pictures, each depicting some grievous bodily harm or murder. “These are ISIS men,” the boy explains to the camera. “I was afraid of all four of them.” Immediately afterward, Rosi cuts to an unnamed jailhouse, where prisoners clad in red jumpers pour out of a door, almost endlessly, into an empty concrete yard. Rosi doesn’t say who the men are or what their crimes may have been, but the inference is clear. Which is how the entirety of Notturno operates: on inference, not hand-holding commentary. Filmed over two years in Syria, Iran, Kurdistan and Lebanon, Rosi’s film doesn’t merely eschew documentary expectations – it actively subverts them, erasing the boundaries that lay between cinematic forms just as ISIS smudged the borders of the region. Rosi’s genuine desire to understand the psychological reality of the region is not only morally admirable, it is artistically astonishing.

Story continues below advertisement

No Visible Trauma, Hot Docs at Home

Open this photo in gallery

No Visible Trauma fixes a sharp lens on the Calgary Police Service’s rampant, unchecked use of excessive force.

Lost Time Media

A lot has happened to Marc Serpa Francoeur and Robiner Uppal’s documentary on the Calgary police force since it premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival this past September: it’s played almost a dozen festivals, received near-universal acclaim, and also been subject to an emergency injunction from a Calgary officer to prevent a screening at the city’s CUFF.Docs film festival (that didn’t happen, and the film went on to win the audience prize at the fest). So while there’s likely just as good a documentary about the aftermath of this film, it’s best to start with Francouer and Uppal’s doc itself, which is a blistering and incendiary look at race, justice, and power.

Night of the Kings, VOD including digital TIFF Lightbox starting March 12

Open this photo in gallery

Bakary Koné plays a young man who is sent to a prison in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners in Night of the Kings.

Handout

City of God crossed with A Prophet by way of One Thousand and One Nights, Philippe Lacôte’s Night of the Kings is an ambitious thriller that constantly surprises. Mostly taking place inside Cote d’Ivoire’s sprawling La MACA prison, where the guards are mere figureheads, the film follows one very long evening in the life of a young man dubbed Roman (Bakary Koné), a member of a notorious gang who finds himself under the unwanted mentorship of local kingpin Blackbeard (Steve Tientcheu). Forced by the ailing Blackbeard to tell a story to entertain his fellow inmates until sunrise, Roman makes like a jailhouse Scheherazade and spins a sprawling tale that incorporates both the history of the country and the magic of legend. The results are frequently engrossing and formally inventive.

Come True, VOD including Apple TV/iTunes starting March 12

Some horror films can coast by on atmosphere alone. And then there are those films that just throw buckets of blood at the screen in a bid to satiate the hardest-core of gore-hounds. But the Canadian flick Come True relies, mostly, on the strength of its lead talent: Julia Sarah Stone. The young actress absolutely towers over every other element of director Anthony Scott Burns’s film, with her performance as the participant of a sleep study gone wrong sincerely unsettling.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies