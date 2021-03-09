Full Stream Ahead: Robin Wright’s Land and Notturno’s look inside ISIS lead this week’s best under-the-radar bets

With movie theatres reopening and then closing and then who-knows-what, there is comfort in knowing that, thanks to streaming and video-on-demand, we can all program our own double (or triple, or quadruple) bills at home. Here are this week’s best under-the-radar digital releases
Land, VOD including Cineplex Store
A kind of stay-at-home Nomadland, Robin Wright’s feature directorial debut, in which she also stars, follows one woman’s escape to a remote cabin in order to outrun some undefined personal tragedy. The handsomely filmed, quietly intimate drama has a lot going for it: beautiful Alberta scenery, compelling co-star Demián Bichir choppin’ wood like nobody’s business, and the ferocious appearance of a very angry bear. That should be enough to get Wright fans onboard, though fair warning to everyone else that you might walk away itching for a bit of alone time yourself.
Notturno, VOD including digital TIFF Lightbox
One hour into Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, a portrait of a Middle East ripped into pieces, a sequence arrives featuring a young boy. In emotionless language, the child displays a selection of crayon-colored pictures, each depicting some grievous bodily harm or murder. “These are ISIS men,” the boy explains to the camera. “I was afraid of all four of them.” Immediately afterward, Rosi cuts to an unnamed jailhouse, where prisoners clad in red jumpers pour out of a door, almost endlessly, into an empty concrete yard. Rosi doesn’t say who the men are or what their crimes may have been, but the inference is clear. Which is how the entirety of Notturno operates: on inference, not hand-holding commentary. Filmed over two years in Syria, Iran, Kurdistan and Lebanon, Rosi’s film doesn’t merely eschew documentary expectations – it actively subverts them, erasing the boundaries that lay between cinematic forms just as ISIS smudged the borders of the region. Rosi’s genuine desire to understand the psychological reality of the region is not only morally admirable, it is artistically astonishing.
No Visible Trauma, Hot Docs at Home
A lot has happened to Marc Serpa Francoeur and Robiner Uppal’s documentary on the Calgary police force since it premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival this past September: it’s played almost a dozen festivals, received near-universal acclaim, and also been subject to an emergency injunction from a Calgary officer to prevent a screening at the city’s CUFF.Docs film festival (that didn’t happen, and the film went on to win the audience prize at the fest). So while there’s likely just as good a documentary about the aftermath of this film, it’s best to start with Francouer and Uppal’s doc itself, which is a blistering and incendiary look at race, justice, and power.
Night of the Kings, VOD including digital TIFF Lightbox starting March 12
City of God crossed with A Prophet by way of One Thousand and One Nights, Philippe Lacôte’s Night of the Kings is an ambitious thriller that constantly surprises. Mostly taking place inside Cote d’Ivoire’s sprawling La MACA prison, where the guards are mere figureheads, the film follows one very long evening in the life of a young man dubbed Roman (Bakary Koné), a member of a notorious gang who finds himself under the unwanted mentorship of local kingpin Blackbeard (Steve Tientcheu). Forced by the ailing Blackbeard to tell a story to entertain his fellow inmates until sunrise, Roman makes like a jailhouse Scheherazade and spins a sprawling tale that incorporates both the history of the country and the magic of legend. The results are frequently engrossing and formally inventive.
Come True, VOD including Apple TV/iTunes starting March 12
Some horror films can coast by on atmosphere alone. And then there are those films that just throw buckets of blood at the screen in a bid to satiate the hardest-core of gore-hounds. But the Canadian flick Come True relies, mostly, on the strength of its lead talent: Julia Sarah Stone. The young actress absolutely towers over every other element of director Anthony Scott Burns’s film, with her performance as the participant of a sleep study gone wrong sincerely unsettling.
