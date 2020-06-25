 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film

Register
AdChoices
Screen Time

Full Stream Ahead: The best VOD and streaming titles you missed this month

Barry Hertz
Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Danny Trejo has played so many villains that his visage is practically imprinted with the words 'bad guy.'

Who knew the home-entertainment market was so intense? When movie theatres were in businesses, film critics such as myself could plan a schedule a few weeks in advance, taking comfort in the fact that we had the major releases handled, and that most everything else was unworthy of coverage. But the streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) market is a different beast, with new titles of unknown provenance popping up almost daily.

This unfamiliar flood has meant that some movies go completely unnoticed – but it only takes some retroactive investigation to suss out the lost gems. For this week’s Full Stream Ahead, I’m recommending a handful of recent movies that have likely flown completely under your radar, and nearly passed me by, too.

Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, VOD

Canadian filmmakers Scott Dodds and Brett Harvey know a hero when they see one – even if that hero’s face is Danny Trejo, who has played so many villains that his visage is practically imprinted with the words “bad guy.” But by sitting Trejo down and having the veteran character actor tell his story – which includes very real stints in prison – Dodds and Harvey have created a compelling and frequently funny only-in-Hollywood saga. While the documentary stretches on – it seems as if Trejo recounts at least half of his 384 on-screen credits – it does include such lingering anecdotes as the time Trejo threatened a co-star on the set of Death Wish 4 with the line: “You do whatever the director asks you to do or I’ll beat you to death.”

Story continues below advertisement

All About Who You Know, Crave

Open this photo in gallery

Film-school grad Cole (Dylan Everett, left) pursues Haley (Niamh Wilson), the daughter of Cole's screenwriting idol.

There is no need to check Canadian writer-director Jake Horowitz’s Netflix history – the filmmaker’s queue is obviously chock full of Nora Ephron, John Hughes, and Nancy Meyers. I mean, it has to be, judging by his feature debut, which plays out as a kind of greatest-hits ode to the genre. Sweet, sincere, and self-aware, All About Who You Know follows a boy-meets-girl story with a slightly meta twist, as film-school grad Cole (Dylan Everett) pursues Haley (Niamh Wilson), who happens to be the daughter of Cole’s screenwriting idol Michael (David Hewlett). The film’s title could be read as post-production irony, since All About Who You Know launched on Crave this spring with barely any coverage at all – I only caught wind of it when Horowitz himself reached out, a move I hesitate to advocate (RIP my inbox). But, hey, it worked.

Stealing School, Apple TV and iTunes

Li Dong’s dark comedy is another Canadian charmer that almost completely passed me by. Sometimes playing like a broad farce of hierarchical academia and at other points angrily digging into the messiness of race and ethics, Stealing School has ideas and energy to spare. But the brisk film is best enjoyed for Celine Tsai’s tricky lead performance as April, an ambitious university student accused of plagiarism by an unctuous teaching assistant (Jonathan Keltz) with his own agenda.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies